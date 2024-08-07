Two band councils receive a total of just over $1,170,000 in financial assistance from CED.

GASPÉ, QC, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Helping communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities and implement community infrastructure projects contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions and fosters economic reconciliation. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, along with the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, today announced three non-repayable financial contributions totalling over $1,170,000 for two Indigenous communities in the Gaspésie region recognized for their contribution to the regional economy and development potential.

The recipients are the Micmacs of Gesgapegiag Band and the Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government. The allocated funds have made it possible to build sanitation facilities in a park and develop a tourism diversification strategy in Gesgapegiag, as well as build community greenhouses in Listuguj.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada takes community vitality to heart. Authorities such as the Micmacs of Gesgapegiag Band and the Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government are deploying initiatives that showcase their communities and creating really positive impacts for the Gaspésie region. This targeted support from CED comes at the right time to help implement these three projects."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our government is committed to promoting economic development in Indigenous communities and advancing reconciliation. We are therefore proud today to highlight the work of two Micmac communities in the Gaspésie region that are not only creating good jobs in the region, but also showcasing their communities while making a valuable, sustainable contribution to Quebec society."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

The 2024 federal budget proposes a section entitled A Fair Future for Indigenous Peoples aimed at helping to ensure First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities have what they need to grow and succeed on their own terms, and thereby continue to make meaningful progress in the journey of reconciliation.

