MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to fully participate in Canadian society. For persons with disabilities, the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that many Canadians continue to face barriers to inclusion. That is why the Government of Canada continues to take action to break down barriers to help ensure that persons with disabilities can fully participate in their communities and workplaces.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, hosted a virtual event highlighting $88,000 in funding to support the construction of a ramp and an accessible washroom at the Centre d'aide et de réinsertion (CARE), a local organization that helps the homeless. The renovations will mean greater access to meals and respite services for those who need them, including persons with disabilities.

The project is funded through the small projects component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF). The EAF is a Government of Canada grants and contributions program that supports construction projects across the country aimed at improving the accessibility, safety and inclusion of persons with disabilities. This year, the small projects component of the EAF introduced a new simplified application process that provides more flexibility to organizations seeking grant funding of up to $100,000 per project.

The program funds important infrastructure projects such as ramps, automatic doors and accessible washrooms that persons with disabilities rely on. The EAF also supports organizations that break down barriers for persons with disabilities through programs, services and employment opportunities.

"Through programs like the Enabling Accessibility Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in projects to help create more inclusive communities and workplaces for persons with disabilities now and into the future. I want to thank CARE Montreal for their partnership and applaud them for these renovations, which will make their essential services more accessible and inclusive for all."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Homelessness and access to housing remain central to my concerns. This is especially true that when we help people in need, we help everyone. No one should be refused access to housing, to food or to basic care because of their physical condition. So this announcement means a lot to me."

– Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Soraya Martinez Ferrada

"CARE Montréal, est reconnaissant d'avoir reçu cette subvention qui nous a permis d'adapter notre refuge pour recevoir les personnes en situation d'itinérance à mobilité réduite ainsi que de nous permettre d'embaucher des personne à mobilité réduite et de les intégrer à notre personnel. Merci de nous permettre de donner de la dignité aux plus démunis."

– CARE Montreal

Since creating the Enabling Accessibility Fund, the Government of Canada has supported over 4,200 accessibility projects across the country, improving accessibility in communities and workplaces for persons with disabilities and all Canadians.





has supported over 4,200 accessibility projects across the country, improving accessibility in communities and workplaces for persons with disabilities and all Canadians. Close to $17M has been earmarked in 2020-21 to support the Small Projects component ( $16M ) and Youth Innovation component ( $1M ) of the Enabling Accessibility Fund.





has been earmarked in 2020-21 to support the Small Projects component ( ) and Youth Innovation component ( ) of the Enabling Accessibility Fund. The Government has also put in place a number of measures to support persons with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

a one-time payment of up to $600 to persons with disabilities, to help with additional expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic that was provided to close to 1.6 million Canadians with disabilities on October 30, 2020 ;

an investment of $350 million to charities and not-for-profit organizations to deliver essential services; and,

a one-time special payment through the Goods and Services Tax and Harmonized Sales Tax credit for low- and modest-income Canadians, including persons with disabilities.





In the recent Speech from the Throne, the Government committed to bringing forward a Disability Inclusion Action Plan that will include a new Canadian Disability Benefit, a robust employment strategy for Canadians with disabilities, and a better process to determine eligibility for government disability programs and benefits.

Associated Links

Enabling Accessibly Fund

Hiring persons with disabilities

Making an accessible Canada for persons with disabilities

