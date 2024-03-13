Chesterville business receives $825,000 in financial assistance from CED.

CHESTERVILLE, QC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting growth in the manufacturing sector contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Marie‑Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $825,000 for Anderson Group Inc. This CED support will enable the business to improve its productivity and production capacity.

For 35 years, the Anderson Group has been designing and manufacturing agricultural machinery to facilitate hay handling and storage at milk and cattle farms. Always innovative, the business optimizes its machines so that farmers save time during harvesting and can operate alone or with a single tractor. Its increasingly efficient products constantly aim to better meet the needs of its customers and follow new global trends; in fact, its machinery can be found in over 25 countries. To maintain its status as an industry leader, the SME wishes to increase its productivity and production capacity. CED's contribution to help implement this project will enable the Anderson Group to acquire digital production equipment, including a laser cutter, a folding press, and production software.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they represent key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Today's announcement demonstrates once again our government's commitment to Centre‑du‑Québec manufacturing businesses. By supporting the Anderson Group in its innovation projects, we are giving them the tools they need to acquire new technologies and optimize their machinery in order to increase their production capacity. With our government's assistance, our manufacturers continue to stimulate the local economy, while also participating fully in Canada's economic recovery."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

"SMEs are at the core of community development and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. We are helping them equip themselves with what they need for their growth projects, and I am delighted with CED's support for this project by the Anderson Group, whose contribution to Chesterville's economic vitality is undeniable! Without a doubt, the success and spin-offs of its project to acquire equipment will be felt across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Thank you to CED for your vision and ongoing support; this investment will contribute significantly to strengthening our position on the market and to stimulating economic growth in Chesterville and the surrounding area. We are committed to doing our best to maximize the positive impacts of this project, both locally and nationally. This collaboration between the private sector and the government clearly demonstrates that, when we work together, we are able to build a prosperous future for all."

Patrice Desrochers, President and CEO, Anderson Group

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

