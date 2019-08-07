Government of Canada Invests in Affordable Housing in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in May 2018, the Government launched the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the largest program of its kind in Canadian history.

Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), is announcing a financial commitment of almost $25.6 million from the federal government for the West Broadway Commons development, a twelve storey residential building with 110 self-contained units, 56 of which will be affordable.

Thanks to this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and to the investments of the project proponents including, the Diocese of Rupert's Land and members of the All Saints Anglican congregation, along with other partners, namely, the Province of Manitoba, the City of Winnipeg, Manitoba Hydro,and impact investors including, the Jubliee Fund, the Catherine Donnelly Foundation and the New Market Fund, and several major gifts from private donors, this project will serve single parent families, new and expectant mothers, newcomers/refugees – particularly women and Indigenous people, as well as persons living with disabilities and youth-at-risk.

Owned by the All Saints Anglican Church (majority partner) and UWCRC 2.0 Inc. (minority partner), the development will also include on-site support through multiple organizations and volunteers such as New Journey Housing, Rent Smart education, income tax clinics, life skills clinics, money management workshops, parenting groups and other support groups.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, which is why as part of our National Housing Strategy, our Government is committed to creating 125,000 new housing units and lifting 530,000 families out of housing need in the next 10 years. We are proud to be investing in this project that will provide an affordable home for 56 families in need here in downtown Winnipeg." – Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre

"The West Broadway Commons project reflects the commitment of All Saints Church and the Anglican Diocese of Rupert's Land to fostering inclusive and vibrant communities, by addressing affordable housing needs in an innovative and sustainable way. We are grateful that CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund is making possible the repurposing of the Church's land, in a manner that expresses our shared goal of stewarding our resources in a spirit of service for the common good. We celebrate the vision and tireless efforts of the All Saints members over the last several years to bring this project to fruition. We are humbled that the Creator's Spirit of love, justice, hospitality and hope has provided guidance in these endeavours, with the promise of a welcoming place where families of diverse means and backgrounds can build genuine community and create a place to call home."– The Very Reverend Paul N. Johnson, Dean, Diocese of Rupert's Land"

"We are proud of the fact that West Broadway Commons is an innovative example of how church congregations can re-purpose part of their land to provide homes, create community and contribute to the social health of their neighbourhood. We could not have done it without the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, the skills and commitment of our joint venture partner, and the assistance of community supporters and benefactors." – David Wilson and Sandi Mielitz, All Saints Anglicna on behalf of the West Broadway Commons Joint Venture

"We are pleased to partner with the Federal government, CMHC, the Province, All Saints Anglican and UWCRC 2.0 Inc. in supporting the West Broadway Commons project through the City of Winnipeg's Housing Rehabilitation Investment Reserve's Downtown Housing program. This program was designed to support th"/.je development of housing projects that strengthen the viability and sustainability of our downtown. Today's announcement of $250,000 in contributions, in combination with equivalent support for UWCRC 2.0's sister project at 290 Colony announced earlier this year, means that this program has supported over 100 new affordable units in Winnipeg's Downtown. In addition to accommodating the mixed-income housing needs of downtown residents, these projects will also create additional commercial space in busy and accessible areas of our city." – Brian Mayes, Chair, Standing Committee on Property and Development, Heritage and Downtown Development and City Councillor for St. Vital

Quick Facts

The building aims to achieve energy savings and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 30% compared to the National Energy Code for Buildings 2015.

The 110-unit building will have 33 accessible units and all common areas are designed to Universal Design standards.

To oversee this project, the All Saints Anglican Church (majority partner) and UWCRC 2.0 Inc. (minority partner) have formed a non-profit joint venture corporation governed by a preponderantly volunteer Board.

Other funders include: $1,320,000 through the Manitoba Rental Housing Construction Tax Credit, $250,000 through the City of Winnipeg's Housing Rehabilitation Investment Reserve, roughly $210,000 through Manitoba Hydro's PowerSmart program, $711,299 through the Vancouver -based New Market Fund, $500,000 through the Toronto -based Catherine Donnelly Foundation and $215,000 through the Manitoba -based Jubilee Fund, as well as other significant private gifts.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

With a budget of $13.2 billion, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. In the West Broadway Commons project, for example, the building has signed an MOU with the Manitoba Association of Newcomer Serving Organizations and New Journey Housing for at least 20 units to serve newcomer families.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

