Avianor receives $7.6M in financial assistance from CED.

MIRABEL, QC, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Government of Canada has already demonstrated how much of a priority it is to support the aerospace industry, a key component of our economy. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $7.6M for Avianor, an affiliate of DRAKKAR. This CED support will enable the business to meet the growing needs of the aerospace industry by building a new hangar dedicated to maintaining A220 aircraft. This assistance will contribute to maintaining good jobs in the region.

Founded in 1995, Avianor specializes in maintaining, repairing, and servicing aircraft and in developing solutions for airplane interiors. The aim of CED's assistance is to increase the business's production capacity and productivity by creating the A220 Center of Excellence. These new facilities will enable Avianor to meet the rapidly growing demand and will also be an asset in convincing national and international airline companies to entrust the business with maintaining their aircraft.

Aerospace is a pillar of the economy and of innovation in Canada. It is one of the most research‑intensive and export-focused manufacturing industries, employing over 230,000 highly qualified people across the country. The aerospace sector is essential to the economic development of communities and businesses from coast to coast to coast. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting businesses within Canada's aerospace sector by helping them adopt sustainable environmental practices and seize opportunities to contribute to the country's future growth.

Quotes

"Our aerospace industry is a key driver of the economy and innovation in Canada. Our government will always be a faithful ally to this industry. This contribution for Avianor to create the A220 Center of Excellence in Mirabel will strengthen the regional economy. This assistance is key to help the business meet the rapidly growing demand and remain competitive internationally. Thanks to Quebec's expertise and everyone's collaboration, the success and spin-offs of this project will be felt across Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Today's announcement is the final step in a long-term project made possible thanks to the involvement and contributions of several stakeholders, including strategic support from CED. We are celebrating a landmark moment both for Avianor and DRAKKAR and for Canada's aerospace industry."

Benoit Hudon, President and CEO, DRAKKAR

"Avianor's A220 Center of Excellence consolidates Quebec and Canada's position as a hub of innovation. By increasing our technological capacities and infrastructure, we are opening a path towards new strategic partnerships and strengthening our visibility among international players. A special thank-you to the advisors at CED for their support throughout our journey."

Hugo Brouillard, Chief Operating Officer and President of DRAKKAR Affiliates, including Avianor

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI). Delivered by Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) with a national budget of $250 million over three years, the ARRI complements other measures announced in Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. It is part of a global Government of Canada strategy that includes measures being implemented by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to boost the aerospace industry.

regional development agencies (RDAs) with a national budget of over three years, the ARRI complements other measures announced in COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. It is part of a global Government of strategy that includes measures being implemented by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to boost the aerospace industry. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Jean-Christophe Armstrong, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 343-543-7313, Email: [email protected]