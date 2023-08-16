VERNER, ON, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $31,796 under the Adoption Stream of the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program for the François Delorme farm, a family-owned farm operation in Verner that produces soybean, canola, oats, wheat and corn.

Funding will support the François Delorme farm in purchasing fertilizer spreader equipment with variable rate technology. By using a computer interface to read and pre-set a map that outlines the correct placement and rate of the nutrients to be applied, this technology reduces the need for fertilizer and decreases greenhouse gas emissions. It also allows fertilizer to be spread more precisely, which will cut fuel consumption by 50 percent.

In Ontario, the ACT Program has supported 112 projects to date, including 39 grain dryer projects, representing a total of $44.5 million.

The Government of Canada continues to invest in the research, development and adoption of clean technology to help the agricultural sector support a low-carbon economy, while feeding a growing population.

"Across Northern Ontario, our Government is committed to working closely with farmers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and develop technology to prevent further climate change. By investing in local farming operations, like the François Delorme farm, we continue to establish the right building blocks to get to net zero by 2050."

- Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"Our goal is to help the Canadian agricultural sector innovate and adopt clean technologies. This investment in the adoption of new precision agriculture technology and equipment will help to reduce the sector's greenhouse gas emissions and leverage technology to mitigate climate change."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"I would like to thank the Government of Canada for providing a program to help improve and modernize our farming practices, which helps us reduce our product inputs to keep us competitive in the global market. It will also help us reduce our emissions footprint and become more sustainable."

- François Delorme, Farm Operator, François Delorme Farm

The ACT – Adoption Stream supports the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions.

Through the recently expanded ACT Program, current pollution levels are expected to be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton annually.

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan the Government of Canada committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes $495.7 million for the ACT Program.

and the the Government of committed over to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes for the ACT Program. The 251 projects announced to date under the ACT Program total up to nearly $96.2 million and complement the work already underway to help farmers reduce carbon emissions and develop technology to adapt to climate change.

and complement the work already underway to help farmers reduce carbon emissions and develop technology to adapt to climate change. Producers also have access to a comprehensive suite of business risk management (BRM) programs to help them manage significant risks that threaten the viability of their farm and are beyond their capacity to manage. This includes the core programs of AgriStability, AgriInsurance and AgriInvest. BRM programs are often the first line of support for producers facing disasters and farmers are encouraged to make use of these programs to protect their farming operation.

