Government of Canada invests in accessible and disability inclusive early learning and child care system across Canada

OTTAWA, ON , June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Building a barrier-free country is a key priority for the Government of Canada. That is why it is working closely with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners to create an early learning and child care system that is high quality, affordable, accessible and inclusive. These efforts will help ensure that all families in Canada – including those with children with disabilities – have access to child care that is adapted to their needs, and inclusive from the start.

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, joined with Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, to announce $12.5 million in funding support for 225 regulated and/or licensed early learning and child care centres across Canada through the Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) small projects component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF).

Minister Qualtrough and Minister Gould made the announcement at the Centre d'appui et de prevention in Ottawa, Ontario. The centre is receiving $37,009 under the ELCC-EAF to provide its educational centre with specialized equipment for children with special needs including the creation of a sensory room, which will enable children with disabilities to thrive in a stimulating environment that is safe and respects their needs.

The Government of Canada made a transformative investment of more than $27 billion over five years to build a Canada-wide early learning and child care system in partnership with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care.

Agreements reached with every province and territory to create a Canada-wide $10-a-day Early Learning and Child Care system will ensure every child, including children with disabilities, Indigenous children, and official language minorities, have access to affordable, high quality child care.

Building an affordable child care system that is accessible and inclusive to all Canadians in every region of the country is key to the Government's efforts to support families while also creating good jobs and growing the economy.

"We're proud to invest in organizations that understand the importance and value of disability inclusion. This is about creating community spaces where every child and family is welcome. It's about doing better for persons with disabilities."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Families with children with disabilities continue to face unique challenges to find accessible child care spaces that meet their needs. These projects in child care centres across the country will support our work to build a child care system that is designed from the start as inclusive, giving every Canadian child the best possible start in life."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

"When families and caregivers of children with disabilities can access meaningful resources and services like accessible childcare options, it means our Government is committed to support families from coast to coast to coast, where children and parents have an equal chance to be included in all aspects of Canadian society."

– President of the Treasury Board, minister Mona Fortier

The 2017 Canada Survey on Disability found that one in five Canadians aged 15 and over—or about 6.2 million persons—report as having a disability.

The Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) is a federal grants and contributions program that supports infrastructure projects across Canada that improve the accessibility, safety and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. Over 6,000 projects have been funded under the EAF since its launch in 2007, helping thousands of Canadians gain access to programs, services and employment opportunities in their communities.

Budget 2021 provided new investments totalling up to $30 billion over five years to build a high-quality, affordable, flexible, and inclusive early learning and child care system across Canada. As part of that investment, Budget 2021 included $25 million under the EAF over two years, to make immediate progress for children with disabilities by helping child care centres to install the infrastructure and information and communication technology upgrades needed to improve the accessibility of their facilities. The funding announced today under the ELCC-EAF small projects component, was provided under Budget 2021 and distributed to projects through a call for proposals process that ran from December 3, 2021 to February 14, 2022.

. As part of that investment, Budget 2021 included under the EAF over two years, to make immediate progress for children with disabilities by helping child care centres to install the infrastructure and information and communication technology upgrades needed to improve the accessibility of their facilities.The funding announced today under the ELCC-EAF small projects component, was provided under Budget 2021 and distributed to projects through a call for proposals process that ran from to . Budget 2022 proposes to provide $625 million over four years, beginning in 2023-24, for an Early Learning and Child Care Infrastructure Fund. This funding will enable provinces and territories to make additional child care investments, including the building of new facilities.

The Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) Small Project Component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF)

The Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) small projects component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) aims to improve accessibility and safety in regulated and/or licensed ELCC centres. This will help support children with disabilities, parents/guardians with disabilities and/or employees with disabilities. The goal is to ensure that all Canadian families have access to high-quality, affordable and inclusive early learning and child care.

Through a call for proposals process, which was open from December 3, 2021 until February 14, 2022, 225 ELCC centres across Canada will receive a total of $12.5 million in funding to support a barrier-free start for children with disabilities, their parents and guardians, and child care facilitators.

Canadian organizations that received funding through the 2021-2022 ELCC small projects component of the EAF call for proposals process:

AMAZING GRACE DAYCARE, ALBERTA

ARTS IN MOTION, ALBERTA

ASPEN HILL MONTESSORI CASA, ALBERTA

ATLAS LEARNING PRESCHOOL INCORPORATED, ALBERTA

BLUEBIRD ACADEMY DAYCARE & AFTER SCHOOL CARE, ALBERTA

BRAINEER ACADEMY LTD., ALBERTA

CALGARY IMMIGRANT EDUCATIONAL SOCIETY, ALBERTA

COOKIE JAR PRESCHOOL, ALBERTA

CUPS, ALBERTA

DAYDREAMS ELCC LTD, ALBERTA

EARLY START LEARNING CENTRE, ALBERTA

EXPANDING IMAGINATIONS CHILD CARE, ALBERTA

FCSS- TOWN OF HINTON, ALBERTA

FIRST CHRISTIAN REFORM CHURCH, ALBERTA

FISHING LAKE METIS SETTLEMENT, ALBERTA

FRASER RIVER CEC- CENTRE OF EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT & FAMILY SERVICES INC., ALBERTA

GLENGARRY CHILD CARE SOCIETY, ALBERTA

JOLLY SMART KIDS CHILDCARE CENTER INC., ALBERTA

LAC LA BICHE ABORIGINAL HEAD START, ALBERTA

LITTLE HANDS MONTESSORI ACADEMY LTD., ALBERTA

LITTLE HEARTPRINTS ACADEMY INC., ALBERTA

LITTLE STEPS DEVELOPMENT, ALBERTA

LYCEE LOUIS PASTEUR SOCIETY, ALBERTA

MAMA ROZA GARDEN CHILDCARE LTD, ALBERTA

MANNING REGIONAL CHILD CARE ASSOCIATION, ALBERTA

MCLEOD DAY CARE, ALBERTA

MUNICIPALITY OF JASPER, ALBERTA

NARNIA LEARNING CENTRE, ALBERTA

NORMANDEAU CHILD CARE, ALBERTA

NURTURE BY NATURE EARLY LEARNING ACADEMY, ALBERTA

RENFREW EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, ALBERTA

RHYME & REASON EARLY LEARNING, ALBERTA

RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL, ALBERTA

STEPPING STONES DAY CARE SOCIETY, ALBERTA

SUNRISE WETASKIWIN DAYCARE & OUT OF SCHOOL CARE, ALBERTA

THREE HILLS EARLY CHILDHOOD SOCIETY, ALBERTA

THRIVEOLOGY CLINICAL SERVICES, ALBERTA

TREEHOUSE PRESCHOOL, ALBERTA

VEGREVILLE PRESCHOOL ASSOCIATION, ALBERTA

VIVO FOR HEALTHIER GENERATIONS, ALBERTA

VOYAGE CHILDCARE CENTER INC, ALBERTA

WAINWRIGHT CHILDREN'S CENTRE, ALBERTA

WORLD OF WONDERS DAYCARE, ALBERTA

YOUNG WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF CALGARY, ALBERTA

ACADEMICS PREKINDERGARTEN, BRITISH COLUMBIA

ALBERNI VALLEY CHILDCARE SOCIETY, BRITISH COLUMBIA

BLPA, BRITISH COLUMBIA

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS OF CENTRAL VANCOUVER ISLAND, BRITISH COLUMBIA

BURNSIDE GORGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, BRITISH COLUMBIA

DISCOVERY KIDS CHILDCARE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

EARLY YEARS CENTRE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

FÉDÉRATION DES PARENTS FRANCOPHONES DE COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

FORT ST. JOHN FRIENDSHIP SOCIETY, BRITISH COLUMBIA

GRANDVIEW TERRACE CHILDCARE CENTRE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

INCLUSION LANGLEY SOCIETY, BRITISH COLUMBIA

KAMLOOPS UNITED CHURCH PRE-SCHOOL & OUT OF SCHOOL CARE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

LIGHTHOUSE EARLY LEARNING CENTRE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

LOWER FRASER VALLEY ABORIGINAL SOCIETY, BRITISH COLUMBIA

MAVEN LANE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

NANAIMO INNOVATION ACADEMY, BRITISH COLUMBIA

OSOYOOS CHILD CARE CENTRE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

PEMBERTON CHILDREN'S CENTRE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

PERIWINKLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

PRÉ-MATERNELLE POMME D'API, BRITISH COLUMBIA

RICHMOND SOCIETY FOR COMMUNITY LIVING, BRITISH COLUMBIA

ROBSON VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES, BRITISH COLUMBIA

ROYAL CITY ACADEMICS, BRITISH COLUMBIA

SHALOM DAYCARE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

THE CORPORATION OF THE CITY OF COURTENAY, BRITISH COLUMBIA

THE NEST EARLY LEARNING CENTRE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

TILICUM LELUM ABORIGINAL FRIENDSHIP CENTRE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

WIGGLES AND GIGGLES GROUP DAYCARE, BRITISH COLUMBIA

ASHERN DAY CARE CO-OP INC., MANITOBA

CAHRD, MANITOBA

CENTRE D'APPRENTISSAGE LES CHEMINOTS, MANITOBA

FISHER BRANCH CARE-A-LOT FOR TOTS INC., MANITOBA

GARDERIE LES PETITS AMIS DAY CARE INC., MANITOBA

KINGS PARK CHILD CARE CENTRE, MANITOBA

LE P'TIT BONHEUR INC., MANITOBA

MORNING STAR DAYCARE INC., MANITOBA

MUNROE EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION CENTRE INC. SCHOOL AGE, MANITOBA

NORTHWEST METIS COUNCIL INC., MANITOBA

PORTAGE UKRAINIAN NURSERY SCHOOL INC, MANITOBA

PURCELL INTERNATIONAL PRESCHOOL, MANITOBA

REGIONAL CONNECTIONS INC., MANITOBA

RIVERDALE EARLY LEARNING CENTRE INC., MANITOBA

ST. AMANT FOUNDATION, MANITOBA

ST.VITAL CHILD CARE, MANITOBA

STARTING BLOCKS INC., MANITOBA

SUNFLOWER EARLY LEARNING CENTRE INC., MANITOBA

TACHE COMMUNITY DAYCARE, MANITOBA

WOMAN HEALING FOR CHANGE, MANITOBA INC, MANITOBA

YMCA OF BRANDON, MANITOBA

ACADEMIE POWER PLAY ACADEMY, NEW BRUNSWICK

AU P'TIT MONDE DE FRANCO INC., NEW BRUNSWICK

BROTHER BEAR'S DAYCARE INC., NEW BRUNSWICK

CEDAR BROOK E.L.C, NEW BRUNSWICK

ENRICHKIDS, NEW BRUNSWICK

GARDERIE LA FORÊT DES DÉCOUVERTES INC., NEW BRUNSWICK

GARDERIE LA MARELLE DAYCARE INC., NEW BRUNSWICK

GEOCAMP 22 INC., NEW BRUNSWICK

MON ÉCOLE / MY SCHOOL CHILD CARE, NEW BRUNSWICK

REACHING FOR RAINBOWS CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTRE, NEW BRUNSWICK

ROCHE PAPIER STUDIO INC, NEW BRUNSWICK

SUTHERLAND CHILDCARE CENTER INC., NEW BRUNSWICK

THE VILLE CO-OPERATIVE, NEW BRUNSWICK

YMCA OF GREATER MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK

CAMPUS CHILDCARE INC., NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

CPEF LES "P'TITS CERFS-VOLANTS", NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

KIDKARE CHILDREN'S CENTRE, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

NEW FUN LAND LIMITED, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

RAINBOW RAILWAY CHILD CARE CENTRE, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

WONDER YEARS PRESCHOOL AND DAYCARE INC., NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

YMCA OF NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

SETSI'E FREDERICK DAYCARE, NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

ANNAPOLIS VALLEY FIRST NATION, NOVA SCOTIA

BUILDING BLOCKS PRESCHOOL, NOVA SCOTIA

CREATIVE KIDS EDUCATION CENTRE, NOVA SCOTIA

EAST PRESTON DAY CARE CENTRE, NOVA SCOTIA

LITTLE EAGLES DAYCARE, NOVA SCOTIA

MILLBROOK EARLY EDUCATION CENTRE, NOVA SCOTIA

MOUNT SAINT VINCENT UNIVERSITY CHILD STUDY CENTRE, NOVA SCOTIA

PICTOU LANDING BAND COUNCIL, NOVA SCOTIA

RED APPLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE LTD., NOVA SCOTIA

SHERWOOD PARK PRESCHOOL, NOVA SCOTIA

WEE CARE DEVELOPMENTAL DAY CARE CENTRE, NOVA SCOTIA

2514308 ONTARIO INC, ONTARIO

ANGELIC TREASURES CHRISTIAN DAYCARE, NORTH YORK, ONTARIO

BGC SOUTH EAST, ONTARIO

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF EAST SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO

CENTRE PSYCHOSOCIAL, ONTARIO

CHIPPEWAS OF RAMA FIRST NATION, ONTARIO

CLARKSON ANGELS CHILD CARE & EDUCATIONAL CENTRE, ONTARIO

DUNDAS VALLEY CO-OPERATIVE PRESCHOOL INC., ONTARIO

EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, ONTARIO

ERINDALE EARLY EDUCATION ACADEMY, ONTARIO

FORT ERIE CO-OPERATIVE PRESCHOOL, ONTARIO

FRONTENAC CLUB DAY CARE INTEGRATION PROGRAMME, ONTARIO

GAN SHALOM PRESCHOOL, ONTARIO

HAPPY CLOWN DAYCARE LTD., ONTARIO

INSPIRE MONTESSORI SCHOOL CORP, ONTARIO

INSPIRING MINDS EARLY LEARNING CENTRE, ONTARIO

KAYLA'S CHILDREN CENTRE, ONTARIO

KIDTOPIA CHILD CARE CENTRE INC., ONTARIO

KINDERSCHOOL ADLERIAN NURSERY, ONTARIO

LEAPS & BOUNDS CHILDREN'S CENTRE (ARNPRIOR), ONTARIO

LINDA LOWE DAYCARE, ONTARIO

LITTLE EINSTEIN DAY CARE CENTRE, ONTARIO

LITTLE PEOPLES DAYCARE, ONTARIO

LITTLE TURTLES DAYCARE AND LEARNING CENTRE, ONTARIO

LONDON WALDORF SCHOOL, ONTARIO

LULLABOO (HEARTLAND) INC, ONTARIO

LULLABOO NURSERY AND CHILDCARE CENTER, ONTARIO

LULLABOO NURSERY AND CHILDCARE CENTER, ONTARIO

LULLABOO NURSERY AND CHILDCARE CENTER INC, ONTARIO

LULLABOO NURSERY AND CHILDCARE CENTER INC., ONTARIO

LULLABOO NURSERY AND CHILDCARE CENTER INC., ONTARIO

LULLABOO NURSERY AND CHILDCARE CENTER INC., ONTARIO

LULLABOO NURSERY AND CHILDCARE CENTER INC., ONTARIO

MILTON COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTRE, ONTARIO

MONTESSORI ACADEMY OF LONDON, ONTARIO

MUNICIPALITY OF NORTH PERTH, ONTARIO

MUSKOKA FAMILY FOCUS AND CHILDREN'S PLACE, ONTARIO

MY FIRST MONTESSORI SCHOOL, ONTARIO

NELEPHANT MONTESSORI SCHOOL, ONTARIO

NSHWAASNANGONG CHILD CARE & FAMILY CENTRE, ONTARIO

OAK TREE CHILDCARE CENTRE, ONTARIO

OXFORD COMMUNITY CHILD CARE, INC., ONTARIO

PARENT RESOURCES EARLYON CHILD AND FAMILY CENTRE, ONTARIO

PARKVIEW CHILDREN'S CENTRE, ONTARIO

PATHWAYS HEALTH CENTRE FOR CHILDREN, ONTARIO

PLAYCARE EARLY LEARNING CENTRE INC., ONTARIO

PVNCCDSB, ONTARIO

REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF NIAGARA, ONTARIO

SCENICVIEW CHILDCARE, ONTARIO

SMART START LEARNING CENTRE, ONTARIO

SMART START LEARNING CENTRE, ONTARIO

ST PETER'S CHILD CARE CENTRE, ONTARIO

ST. MATTHEW'S HOUSE, ONTARIO

SUNSHINE HEIGHTS DAY CARE, ONTARIO

TENDER TREASURES MONTESSORI SCHOOL, ONTARIO

THE SCOTT MISSION, ONTARIO

THIRD ST. CHILD CARE CENTRE, ONTARIO

TIKI'S DAY CARE CENTRE INC., ONTARIO

TINY HOPPERS NEWMARKET SOUTH, ONTARIO

TODAY'S FAMILY, ONTARIO

TWO SHORT STOREYS ACADEMY, ONTARIO

TYKES OF COLUMBUS CHILD CARE, ONTARIO

UPPER CANADA CHILD CARE, ONTARIO

WILLOWBRAE ACADEMY CHILDCARE, ONTARIO

YMCA OF NORTHEASTERN ONTARIO, ONTARIO

YMCA OF THREE RIVERS CHILD CARE - SERC, ONTARIO

YMCA-YWCA OF THE NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION, ONTARIO

YORK UNIVERSITY CO-OPERATIVE DAYCARE CENTRE, ONTARIO

YWCA HAMILTON, ONTARIO

ZOE'S TENDER YEARS CHILD CARE INC., ONTARIO

ANGEL KEEPERS EARLY LEARNING CENTRE LTD, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

LITTLE WONDERS EARLY LEARNING CENTER, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

MI'KMAQ FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

THE MOUNT PLAYTIME DAYCARE CENTRE, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

WEST ROYALTY CHILD CARE CENTRE, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

CENTRE DE LA PETITE ENFANCE BOBINO INC., QUEBEC

CENTRE DE LA PETITE ENFANCE LES COLIBRIS, QUEBEC

CENTRE DE LA PETITE ENFANCE TOLDOS, QUEBEC

CPE AUETISSATSH, QUEBEC

CPE L'ATTRAIT MIGNON, QUEBEC

CPE SAKIHITOKIWAM, QUEBEC

CPE SIX SAISONS, QUEBEC

YALDEI TODDLERS GROUPS & DAYCARE, QUEBEC

AT RISK TOGETHER COMMUNITY SERVICE CO-OPERATIVE, SASKATCHEWAN

BUILDING BRAINS EARLY LEARNING CENTRE, SASKATCHEWAN

EAST CENTRAL FIRST NATIONS EDUCATION AUTHORITY (ECFNEA), SASKATCHEWAN

GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, SASKATCHEWAN

HOPE'S HOME INCORPORATED, SASKATCHEWAN

LA RONGE CHILD CARE CO-OP, SASKATCHEWAN

MARTENSVILLE LUTHERAN EARLY LEARNING CENTER, SASKATCHEWAN

MUNCHKIN MANSION, SASKATCHEWAN

MUNCHKIN MANSION, SASKATCHEWAN

NEXT GENERATION EARLY LEARNING CENTRE CO-OPERATIVE, SASKATCHEWAN

NIPAWIN DAYCARE COOPERATIVE, SASKATCHEWAN

REGINA EASTVIEW DAYCARE INC., SASKATCHEWAN

THE VILLAGE GRENFELL CHILD CARE CENTRE, SASKATCHEWAN

TOWN OF CARNDUFF, SASKATCHEWAN

YELLOW QUILL DAY CARE, SASKATCHEWAN

YWCA REGINA INC., SASKATCHEWAN

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Tara Beauport, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]