The two organizations receive a total of $3,997,500 in financial assistance from CED.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the development, adoption and commercialization of quantum technologies not only helps Quebec organizations to position themselves in this emerging field, but also strengthens Canada's global leadership. That is why the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $3,500,000 for Calcul Québec and a repayable contribution of $497,500 for Anyon Systems.

Calcul Québec is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide cutting-edge infrastructure for computational calculations for academic and scientific research and for businesses. Its computational servers, also called supercomputers, are shared by thousands of researchers, mainly in Quebec, but also across Canada. MonarQ, its quantum computer designed by Anyon Systems, is located at the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) in a room dedicated to advanced computation, a site that already houses one of the country's most powerful supercomputers. Calcul Québec's project aims to increase MonarQ's computational power from 12 to 24 qubits and thereby better meet businesses' technology transfer needs.

Anyon Systems is a Montréal business that develops turn-key quantum computing products such as integrated quantum computers, as well as electronic controllers and cryogenic systems. CED's support will enable it to pursue its growth and continue to commercialize technologies resulting from R&D, including by manufacturing a demonstrator and participating in trade fairs.

To support Canada's quantum sector and solidify the country's position among the leaders in this fast‑growing field, the Government of Canada has implemented a National Quantum Strategy. The goal of the Strategy is to help Canadian businesses adopt quantum technologies so that they can position themselves in this emerging field and generate economic benefits for the entire community.

Quotes

"Quantum research and computing are more than just the frontiers of technology but a keystone for innovation. By unlocking new realms of problem-solving and processing power, they promise to drive unprecedented economic growth, reshape industries, and address the most pressing challenges of our society, from climate change to healthcare. The quantum technology of today builds a more resilient, prosperous, and equitable tomorrow."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Quebec and Canada are taking their place in the economy of the future, and our government is here to support them. MonarQ's arrival will give the academic and scientific communities and businesses access to the quantum technologies needed for research in fields as diverse as energy, transportation, pharmaceuticals and materials. By boosting innovation in this way, we are ensuring Quebec's SMEs and organizations are well positioned and ensuring our global leadership in this area. Congratulations to Calcul Québec, Anyon Systems and the ÉTS on this outcome!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Integrating the computational power of a quantum computer into Calcul Québec's service offering will provide the research and innovation community with a unique opportunity to develop and test new quantum and hybrid algorithms. This will be done while also guaranteeing that all intellectual property generated will remain within Quebec and Canadian institutions. MonarQ will also enable Calcul Québec, in collaboration with research teams, to develop techniques essential to ensuring fluid interoperability between classic and quantum computers. This new infrastructure, which will have an impact both nationally and internationally, will foster the development of free software, thereby strengthening accessibility and innovation in the field."

Suzanne Talon, CEO, Calcul Québec

"Installing the MonarQ superconductor quantum computer in Calcul Québec's room dedicated to advanced computer calculations enables Anyon Systems to take a major step forward in developing quantum computing solutions. We are proud to be able to offer researchers and industrial users a quantum solution designed and developed entirely in Canada."

Alireza Najafi-Yazdi, CEO, Anyon Systems

Quick facts

Funding has been provided under CED's Support for Regional Quantum Innovation initiative, which stems from the Government of Canada's National Quantum Strategy.





National Quantum Strategy. This initiative has a budget of $23.3 million to be used to make strategic investments up to 2028 to help SMEs and NPOs adopt, develop and commercialize quantum technologies and products based on these technologies.





to be used to make strategic investments up to 2028 to help SMEs and NPOs adopt, develop and commercialize quantum technologies and products based on these technologies. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

