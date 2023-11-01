Investments will support rehabilitation work, road improvements and hurricane recovery efforts.

ALMA, NB, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast. Investing in these locations helps support the protection of natural and built heritage, increases climate resiliency and creates jobs in local communities, while providing visitors with high-quality, safe and meaningful experiences across the country.

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay is pictured in front of Carleton Martello National Historic Site Tower with Kurt Peacock, Team Leader – Visitor Experience, Parks Canada, for the site. Credit: Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced close to $25 million in federal infrastructure funding for projects related to the conservation of Carleton Martello Tower National Historic Site, as well as critical roadway improvements for Highway 114 that passes through Fundy National Park and recovery work from Hurricane Fiona damage experienced in the park.

Funded through the $557 million in funding announced by the Government of Canada in late 2022, an investment of $14.8 million will support the second and final phase of the rehabilitation work at Carleton Martello Tower National Historic Site. The work will include replacement of the fire command post, which sits atop the Tower, with a light-weight replica of the original, construction of a new roof and installation of a new heating and humidity control system. Work on Carleton Martello Tower is expected to resume this fall and is anticipated to be completed and reopened to visitors by summer 2025. As with many projects of this size, the COVID-19 pandemic created workforce and supply chain challenges, material cost increases, and project delays that could not have been anticipated when the project began. Parks Canada is committed to conserving the heritage value of this iconic cultural resource and cornerstone to the local tourism industry.

Also part of this federal investment, $8.3 million was directed to critical roadway improvements on a 11km-section of Highway 114 in Fundy National Park. Expected to be complete this fall, this work will repair and renovate the road's surface while upgrading several drainage infrastructure components to increase climate resiliency and improve longevity of the road. These upgrades aim to accommodate higher peak flows of water, thereby minimizing the risk of flood-related damage to infrastructure and future soil erosion. Highway 114 is a prime transportation corridor for visitors and local communities, connecting the counties of Albert and Kings.

Through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund (HFRF), coordinated by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), $1.05 million is being allocated to Fundy National Park for recovery efforts resulting from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Work includes the cutting or removal of thousands of fallen trees to restore safe access to trails, campgrounds and roadways, as well as repairs to a variety of damage to the park's infrastructure. Climate change impacts to Parks Canada-administered places are complex, and Parks Canada is committed to integrating climate change mitigation and adaptation actions into its work.

Parks Canada's wide-ranging infrastructure portfolio includes approximately 18,000 built assets such as highways, bridges, dams and other marine infrastructure, historic buildings and fortifications, water and wastewater treatment facilities, campgrounds, visitor centres and operational buildings and compounds. Since 2015, the federal infrastructure investment program has enabled Parks Canada to improve the condition of approximately 5,000 assets across the country. These upgrades help ensure public safety, quality and reliability in visitor offers, incorporate green technologies and climate resiliency, while connecting Canadians with nature and history.

"The Government of Canada is committed to the rehabilitation of Carleton Martello Tower National Historic Site, an iconic Saint John landmark, and ensuring the sustainability of Parks Canada assets so the cultural, environmental and economic vitality that national heritage places bring to Canada can continue into the future. Parks Canada's roadway improvements through Fundy National Park will provide a safer travelling experience for Canadians to connect with nature. Parks Canada team members continue to work hard to ensure the park is fully recovered from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, while building resilient infrastructure that can withstand the effects of increasingly damaging weather events."

Wayne Long

Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay

"The Government of Canada recognizes that the road to recovery for impacted areas in Atlantic Canada has been challenging and that the devastation of Hurricane Fiona is still felt by many individuals, businesses and communities. We have been and always will be there for Atlantic Canadians in times of need. Through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund, we are working closely with businesses, organizations and communities to recover and rebuild and setting them up to be more resilient to climate-induced weather events in the future."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

Carleton Martello Tower National Historic Site overlooks Saint John, NB . British-built, the Tower dates from the War of 1812 and played a pivotal role in conflicts leading up to World War II as the heart of Saint John defenses until 1944.

. British-built, the Tower dates from the War of 1812 and played a pivotal role in conflicts leading up to World War II as the heart of defenses until 1944. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $11 million into the preservation and rehabilitation of Carleton Martello Tower. Phase 1 was completed in early 2021 and included measures to stabilize the Tower's exterior and repair its masonry; rehabilitation work at the exterior stonewall and rubble core; and the construction of a temporary roof structure and drainage system.

has invested more than into the preservation and rehabilitation of Carleton Martello Tower. Phase 1 was completed in early 2021 and included measures to stabilize the Tower's exterior and repair its masonry; rehabilitation work at the exterior stonewall and rubble core; and the construction of a temporary roof structure and drainage system. Located in New Brunswick on Canada's Atlantic Coast, Fundy National Park encompasses 20 kilometres of dramatic shoreline along the Bay of Fundy. Famous for having the world's highest tides, visitors experience exceptional sightseeing, kayaking, and the unique chance to explore the sea floor at low tide. More than 100 kilometres of hiking and biking trails ribbon through 206 square kilometres of Acadian Forest, leading to thundering waterfalls, freshwater lakes, and scenic river valleys.

on Atlantic Coast, encompasses 20 kilometres of dramatic shoreline along the Bay of Fundy. Famous for having the world's highest tides, visitors experience exceptional sightseeing, kayaking, and the unique chance to explore the sea floor at low tide. More than 100 kilometres of hiking and biking trails ribbon through 206 square kilometres of Acadian Forest, leading to thundering waterfalls, freshwater lakes, and scenic river valleys. Since 2015, more than $23.8 million in federal infrastructure and conservation investments has been directed to Fundy National Park , including the work to Highway 114, the main artery and transportation corridor traversing the park for visitors and the public.

in federal infrastructure and conservation investments has been directed to , including the work to Highway 114, the main artery and transportation corridor traversing the park for visitors and the public. On September 24 and 25, 2022, extratropical cyclone Fiona, still delivering hurricane-force winds, landed in Atlantic Canada , causing a major wind and rain event in five provinces in eastern Canada , including Nova Scotia , New Brunswick , Prince Edward Island , Quebec and Newfoundland Labrador.

and 25, 2022, extratropical cyclone Fiona, still delivering hurricane-force winds, landed in , causing a major wind and rain event in five provinces in eastern , including , , , and Newfoundland Labrador. Through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund (HFRF), the federal government is providing up to $300 million over two years, starting in 2022, to support local communities, businesses and organizations affected by the storm and to help long-term recovery efforts.

over two years, starting in 2022, to support local communities, businesses and organizations affected by the storm and to help long-term recovery efforts. The Fund is coordinated by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), which is working with other federal departments and agencies to address and determine local recovery needs, develop targeted initiatives to assist in recovery and rebuilding, and allocate funds accordingly to the departments and agencies that will deliver their portion of the HFRF.

