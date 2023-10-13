Funding will support PTSD, trauma and the mental health of those most affected by COVID-19.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has created many significant challenges for frontline and essential workers, who have put in long hours and experienced prolonged stress while working to keep Canadians safe and healthy. The Government of Canada recognizes that these experiences may have put many essential and occupational workers at a greater risk of developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and is committed to supporting them both now, and throughout our post-pandemic recovery.

Today, the Honourable Hedy Fry, on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $900,000 in funding to the Dr. Peter Centre for a project supporting the mental health of frontline workers in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.

The Dr. Peter Centre is implementing a national trauma and violence-informed "train-the-trainer" mentorship project. This project aims to support frontline health and social service providers, including harm reduction workers and peer workers with lived experience of substance use, who are at risk of experiencing PTSD and trauma due to their work.

Up to 50 organizations, and an estimated 100 service providers, from across the country will be reached through training, tailored resources, and community of practice sessions.

The funding is part of a larger investment in Budget 2021 of $50 million to help those experiencing, or at risk for, PTSD and trauma due to the pandemic, including frontline and essential service providers.

Quotes

"Canada's frontline service providers have sacrificed so much to keep us healthy and safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and they deserve our support. Our government is proud to be supporting projects like the one developed by the Dr. Peter Centre, to support frontline workers so that they can care for their wellbeing and reduce burnout. To all frontline service providers – we are grateful for your continued dedication and commitment to caring for our communities."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"It takes a special kind of person to work the front lines of complex health care. The experience that surrounds the care we provide is as important and effective as the care itself. We called it 'evidence-based compassion'. This national project provides organizations and staff the tools they need to be healthy and resilient as they are the first responders in this health crisis."

Scott Elliott

CEO, Dr. Peter Centre

Quick Facts

Stressors from the pandemic may increase the number of Canadians experiencing symptoms of PTSD. Those who already have PTSD may experience more severe symptoms.

In late 2020, the prevalence of screening positive for PTSD was higher among frontline workers (10%) than other Canadians (5%). (Statistics Canada, Survey on COVID-19 and Mental Health, September to December 2020 )

) Mental health promotion and mental illness prevention are critical components for wellbeing and can help reduce demands on the health care system. Community-based projects focussed on mental health promotion have the potential to improve health outcomes over the life course.

PTSD symptoms may affect various aspects of daily life, making it hard for people to function in their day-to-day activities.

The Wellness Together Canada portal provides free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal, or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth).

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Alexander Fernandes, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 613-290-0318; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709; Media Relations : Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]