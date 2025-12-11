OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The illegal drug crisis is one of the most serious public health crises our country has ever faced. There have been too many lives lost and too many communities impacted.

Today's data release provides a picture of substance-related deaths and harms in the previous 12 months. At the national level, from July 2024 to June 2025, there were 6,161 deaths, an average of 17 deaths per day. This represents a meaningful decrease of 22% compared to the year before, and the lowest observed since 2020. The number of hospitalizations, emergency department visits, and Emergency Medical Services responses appear to have stabilized in the first half of 2025, with continued very high level of harms.

It is important to highlight that experiences vary widely between provinces and territories, municipalities and smaller communities, and even neighbourhood to neighbourhood, with some areas continuing to experience increases in harms and deaths. What's more, the impacts of the drug toxicity crisis are disproportionately experienced by Indigenous peoples given the intergenerational impacts of colonization and systemic racism. However, the available data may not fully capture or represent the lived experiences of First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities across Canada.

More research, data, and feedback from key stakeholders are contributing to a better understanding of the reasons for these changes. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) conducted an analysis into seven potential drivers of the recent decline in opioid-related toxicity deaths. These were identified in consultations with provincial, territorial and other federal partners, along with academic experts and stakeholders. The findings of this analysis are described in the data blogs released today. Three of the seven investigated drivers were identified as likely contributing to the decreases in deaths.

One of these three drivers was changes in the illegal drug supply. This can be seen in national drug seizure data, which shows less presence of fentanyl and less high-risk combinations, such as opioids mixed with benzodiazepines. In some regions, people with lived and living experience also noted decreased fentanyl potency. However, some changes in the illegal supply present challenges. Certain provinces and territories also experienced increases in other potent substances, including nitazenes, and rising benzodiazepine and cocaine presence.

Naloxone availability was also a likely driver of the decline in deaths. A recent Alberta study showed a 23.9% reduction in deaths for every 10,000 naloxone kits in circulation, and in the past year, hundreds of thousands of kits were distributed across Canada. Data suggests people are actually using the kits, rather than simply stockpiling. Broader distribution is allowing people to address overdoses occurring in private settings, where most overdose deaths happen, as well as reaching rural and remote communities.

The third likely driver is a reduction in the number of people at high risk of overdose. Evidence points to fewer young people using opioids. Death rates have been declining among young adults - particularly males aged 20-29. People with lived and living experience refer to a noticeable change in attitudes among youth toward opioids, driving them to avoid use. Sadly, this decline also reflects the widespread loss of lives.

Now as much as ever, all regions need to continue coordinated efforts. Prevention, education, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction are all critical pieces of a response that reduces mortality and connects people to care. As such, in September 2025, we met with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police to explore how public health and law enforcement can keep working together to better support communities across Canada.

The Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health includes the Chief Medical Officer of Health from each provincial and territorial jurisdiction, the Chief Medical Officer from the First Nations Health Authority, Canada's Acting Chief Public Health Officer, the Chief Medical Advisor of Health Canada and the Chief Medical Officer of Public Health of Indigenous Services Canada.

