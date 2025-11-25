OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced $6 million to help communities across Canada develop locally driven, needs-based approaches to prevent substance use among young people through the Youth Substance Use Prevention Program (YSUPP). Through this funding, nine community projects will receive support, including seven that previously participated and will now expand their prevention efforts and strengthen local initiatives.

This investment is in addition to the $6 million already committed to Canadian communities implementing the internationally recognized Icelandic Prevention Model.

The program was launched only a few years ago, and we're already seeing real progress. Protective factors are getting stronger, communities are more involved, and young people have a stronger voice in the decisions that affect them. This work is building resilience, belonging, and hope for youth and families, and it's a strong step forward for prevention in Canada.

Quotes

"The overdose crisis continues to have devastating impacts in communities across the country. At the same time, the mental health challenges facing young Canadians are more complex. Prevention is essential to support our youth and by working together, we can help ensure that all young people in Canada grow up healthy, supported and free from the harms of substance use. Because supporting young Canadians today means building a Canada strong for generations to come."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Planet Youth is honored to continue working alongside our Canadian partners through the Youth Substance Use Prevention Program. Building healthier environments for youth takes time, dedication, and collaboration, and we are continually inspired by the commitment of those leading this work in their communities."

Dr. Páll Ríkharðsson

CEO of Planet Youth

"Peterborough has brought together an exceptional network of community partners dedicated to strengthening the social environment for youth. Through this initiative, which will benefit our entire Lakelands Public Health region, we aim to help youth feel a deeper sense of belonging and connection to their community and the natural environment around them--empowering them to make healthier choices and reducing the risks associated with substance use."

Dr. Thomas Piggott

Medical Officer of Health and CEO, Lakelands Public Health

"The implementation of the Icelandic Prevention Model in the Chaleur region was born out of a desire expressed by our community itself. Those working in the field have long observed that the majority of investments in substance use are directed towards intervention, while prevention receives too little attention. Thanks to funding from the Youth Substance Use Prevention Program, we can finally promote a true culture of prevention, inspire change and mobilise the entire community around the well-being of our young people."

Vanessa Couturier

Member of the Planet Youth Chaleur Coordination Team, Chaleur Regional Service Commission

"This project is enabling our Society to create an upstream approach to prevention that is guided by data and uses land-based skill development to engage young people. With support from the Youth Substance Use Prevention Program, we are focused on growing youth leadership capacity and confidence to host the weekly land-based programming in Port Alberni to create a safe place where young people are less likely to experience substance use related harms."

Ricardo Manmohan

Board Member, Nuu-chah-nulth Youth Family Warrior Society

Quick Facts

The YSUPP is a key element of the renewed Canadian Drugs and Substance Strategy, supported by a $ 20.2 million investment over five years. This funding is part of the more than $359 million committed through Budget 2023, which also includes $144 million for the Substance Use and Addictions Program to advance community-based initiatives and other evidence-based health interventions.

As part of the Government of Canada's ongoing comprehensive approach to mental health and substance use, Budget 2024 further committed $500 million to the Youth Mental Health Fund to improve the mental health of youth and their families.

In addition, Budget 2024 provided $150 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Health Canada for an Emergency Treatment Fund, available to municipalities and Indigenous communities to help provide rapid responses to emergent, critical needs related to the opioid crisis.

The IPM was developed in Iceland to ensure children and youth have the supports they need to live their best lives. This includes using less alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, experiencing less violence, better mental health, and feeling like they belong.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]