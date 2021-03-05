Government of Canada invests $247,240 to improve organizational capacity at the North York Women's Shelter

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of Canadians, with women and girls being especially impacted. The Government of Canada makes sure to take into consideration the pandemic's disproportionate effects on different groups, including women and girls when designing policy, its development and implementation. Women's organizations provide vital programming and supports.

Today, Ya'ara Saks, Member of Parliament for York Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced $247,240 in funding for the North York Women's Shelter to address organizational capacity needs to offer appropriate support for women and girls in this unprecedent time. The funding will also strengthen the shelter's health and safety and human resources policies and procedures, including recruitment, training and development, performance management, through a trauma-informed approach.

This funding is part of the $100 million that was announced from the Budget 2018 to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country. The North York Women's Shelter is one of more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada that receives funding under the Women and Gender Equality Canada's Capacity-Building Fund.

By investing in women's organizations, the Government of Canada is helping ensure that women and their communities can prosper – leading to a stronger and fairer economy for everyone.

Quotes

"I am proud to support the work the Government of Canada is doing to help women's organizations improve the lives of women and girls in our community. Today's investment of $247,240 will ensure that the North York Women's Shelter has the tools it needs to support women and girls right here in York Centre. Now more than ever, Canadians are relying on organizations like these for the help they need – and our government will be there every step of the way to support them. I will continue to advocate for the well-being of women and girls both in York Centre and across the country, helping to create a Canada that is safe, fair and equitable for everyone."

Ya'ara Saks, Member of Parliament for York Centre



We were so pleased to have received federal funding from Women and Gender Equality for our innovative and urgently needed project; Trauma Informed Human Resources Capacity Building. It is no secret that anti-violence shelters are extremely under-resourced and increasingly have to do much more with dwindling resources. As the needs of communities shift and our understanding of issues such as racism, trauma and violence grows, it is our collective responsibility as all residents of Canada to shift our response. That is why we introduced this 5-year program, to build the capacity of staff, support them in their work, and transform the organization to remain true to our trauma-informed values in how we support survivors of violence. Without this, we risk doing harm to survivors who are coming to us for support and safety. This initiative holds us accountable to survivors and to our communities and to each other. This type of funding is critically needed and rare and the impact of these dollars ripple through the community. I am encouraged that we were supported by WAGE in this work."



Mohini Datta-Ray, Executive Director, North York Women's Shelter

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has provided $100 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence and made existing funding programs more flexible. To date, this assistance has been provided to over 1000 organizations across the country, supporting nearly 800,000 people.

has provided in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence and made existing funding programs more flexible. To date, this assistance has been provided to over 1000 organizations across the country, supporting nearly 800,000 people. Budget 2019 committed $160 million over five years to the Women's Program to enable further community action to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

over five years to the Women's Program to enable further community action to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country. Projects funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada reached approximately six million people in 2019-20, reducing barriers in areas of economic equality and gender-based violence, and building capacity and confidence in the areas of leadership.

On February 11, 2021 , Women and Gender Equality Canada announced a call for proposals that will provide $100 million to eligible organizations to support a feminist response and recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, particularly for underrepresented women.

Associated Links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

