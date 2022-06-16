Funding is part of a commitment of $100 million to support those most affected by COVID-19

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - There is no health without mental health. While many Canadians struggle with mental health issues, certain groups in Canada are more likely to face disproportionate challenges accessing mental health supports because of racism, discrimination, socio-economic status or social exclusion. In addition, many community-based organizations providing mental health and well-being supports have faced a surge in demand and more complex needs resulting from the pandemic. The Government of Canada is committed to addressing these disparities and promoting positive mental health for everyone, particularly those who face social and health inequities, or have been uniquely impacted by the pandemic.

Today, Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $10 million in funding to the Canadian Red Cross. The Canadian Red Cross will act as an intermediary to distribute these funds to community-based organizations across the country working to promote mental health and well-being in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery. The funding will help equip community organizations and service providers to offer safe, culturally appropriate, responsive and effective programming and support for those whose mental health and well-being has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement is part of a $100 million investment provided in Budget 2021 to support projects that promote mental health and prevent mental illness in populations disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These include youth, seniors, First Nations, Inuit and Métis, Black and other racialized people in Canada, front-line and other essential workers, and others whose mental health has been, and continues to be especially impacted by the pandemic.

Quotes

"Supporting positive mental health will always be a priority for our government. This funding will not only help enhance resilience in communities across Canada but also support those whose mental health has been most affected by the pandemic."

Élisabeth Brière

Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for many Canadians. The Canadian Red Cross welcomes the support from the Government of Canada to provide vital financial assistance to community-based organizations that are responding to ongoing challenges. This funding will assist community organizations with grants for training, technology, personnel and programming to help support the mental health and well-being of people who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic."

Conrad Sauvé

President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

Quick Facts

One in three Canadians indicated their mental health got worse due to the pandemic.

Community-based projects focussed on mental health promotion have the potential to improve health outcomes over the life course.

Mental health is very much interconnected with physical health, and central to overall health and well-being. For example, poor mental health is a risk factor for chronic physical conditions, and vice versa. Positive mental health also has a bearing on people's ability to cope with life's challenges and stress, sense of belonging and feelings of being in control of their life.

The Government of Canada is committed toward the mental health of people supporting people in Canada through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. If you are in need of support or if a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal, or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth). The Wellness Together Canada portal provides free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals.

Community-based organizations interested in learning more about, or applying to, this program can visit www.redcross.ca/mentalhealthgrants.

