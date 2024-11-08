CED launches one-time initiative targeting innovative manufacturers in multi-unit residential construction industry.

MAGOG, QC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - To respond to the housing shortage across the country, the Government of Canada is turning to innovative residential construction methods. By investing in homegrown businesses, we are encouraging the development of new homebuilding techniques while also stimulating market productivity.

To better meet the evolving needs of all regions across the country, the Government of Canada yesterday launched the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII). Delivered by Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), the RHII supports manufacturers in the residential construction sector in order to accelerate innovation in this industry and transform how homes will be built in the future.

Today, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing that CED will invest $10.45M over two years to support this priority announced by the Government of Canada in Budget 2024.

Strengthening the multi-unit residential construction sector's capacity in Quebec

In Quebec, the RHII boosts innovation among manufacturers in the multi-unit residential construction sector. Investments under the RHII will make it possible for builders in Quebec to construct more homes more quickly.

The RHII is an important component of Canada's Housing Plan, aimed at imagining effective long‑term solutions to resolve the housing crisis. By helping manufacturers innovate and enhance their productivity, CED and the other RDAs are contributing to the development of local, innovative solutions to housing.

Innovative manufacturing SMEs and NPOs in Quebec active in the multi-unit residential construction sector are invited to learn about the RHII eligibility criteria by visiting CED's website.

Quotes

"Our government is taking the necessary steps to find solutions to the housing crisis, and the new Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative is part of this approach. By investing in businesses in the residential construction sector, we are putting the winning conditions into place to build more homes more quickly. This is another way to give communities the means to meet the needs of their residents so that everyone can quickly have a place to live."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government is taking bold action to address Canada's housing crisis through innovation and strategic investments. The Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative will inject $50 million into modernizing and expediting homebuilding across the country. By supporting cutting-edge technologies like modular homes, net-zero 3D printing, and mass timber construction, we are building an innovative, efficient, and sustainable future for Canadian homebuilding. This initiative will boost productivity, strengthen supply chains, and ultimately help create more affordable housing options for Canadians."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

On April 12, 2024 , the Government of Canada announced its housing plan entitled Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan .

, the Government of announced its housing plan entitled . The Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII) is a component of Canada's Housing Plan, providing support to implement new methods to build homes quickly.

Housing Plan, providing support to implement new methods to build homes quickly. Delivered by Canada's regional development agencies, the RHII has a national budget of $50M to provide direct assistance to advance innovation among innovative organizations in the residential construction sector.

regional development agencies, the RHII has a national budget of to provide direct assistance to advance innovation among innovative organizations in the residential construction sector. Starting this year and for the following two years, CED will provide $10.45M to boost this initiative.

to boost this initiative. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

