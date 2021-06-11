ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - A strong and vibrant women's and equality-seeking movement is part of the foundation of a more inclusive Canada – one where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. The Government of Canada continues to support organizations that ensure all women, as well as victims and survivors of human trafficking, have the tools and supports they need to heal and regain control over their lives. By investing in women's organizations, the Government of Canada is helping ensure that women and their communities can prosper now, and in the future.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister for Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced $1.3 million in funding for three community organizations in Newfoundland and Labrador that support women.

Through the Women's Program, the Multicultural Women's Organization of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Newfoundland and Labrador Organization of Women Entrepreneurs will each receive $450,000 to address organizational capacity and promote social and systemic change towards gender equality.

Through the Human Trafficking Initiative, the Association for New Canadians will receive $400,000 to advance knowledge and enhance empowerment supports with promising intervention practices for at-risk populations, as well as victims and survivors of human trafficking across the province.

The funding announced today will help these organizations increase their capacity to continue to support women and girls, as well as victims and survivors of human trafficking in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We're investing $1.3 million in local organizations that empower women across our Province. It's how we recover from this pandemic in a way that works for everyone, particularly those hardest hit. We will build a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economy right here in Newfoundland and Labrador."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Since 2015, Women and Gender Equality Canada has supported over 220 projects to prevent and address gender-based violence and over 190 projects in support of women's economic security, including 26 projects in Newfoundland and Labrador .

and . Projects funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada are estimated to have reached approximately six million people in 2019-20, reducing barriers in areas of economic equality and gender-based violence, and building capacity and confidence in the areas of leadership.

In June 2020 , Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19.

, was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19. Despite strong laws and global protocols, it was estimated that human trafficking generates around $150 billion per year in criminal profits worldwide. It disproportionately impacts women and children. In Canada , 95% of police-identified victims are women and girls.

per year in criminal profits worldwide. It disproportionately impacts women and children. In , 95% of police-identified victims are women and girls. To ensure that anyone facing gender-based violence has reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter where they live, Budget 2021 invested $601.3 million over five years to advance towards a new National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This includes increased funding for initiatives to end human trafficking

