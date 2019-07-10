Government of Canada investing in research collaborations between colleges and entrepreneurs

Funding for Sheridan College will help strengthen local economy and train the next generation

BRAMPTON, ON, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Collaborations between college researchers and businesses help our national and local economies thrive and prepare young Canadians for the jobs of the future. Canada's colleges are at the heart of communities across the country and fuel research that helps businesses innovate and grow.

Today, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced nearly $150,000 in funding to support research at Sheridan College. This funding is part of a $57-million investment through the College and Community Innovation Program that Minister Duncan announced on June 13.

The grant for Sheridan College will allow researchers at the Screen Industries Research and Training Centre to buy the equipment they need to develop interactive computer-generated 3D characters. These animated characters can be used in a range of areas, from films and gaming to health care and wellness, and researchers and students will work with local industry partners to create new products and services that will benefit all Canadians.

This investment is part of Canada's Science Vision and the Government of Canada's historic commitment of more than $10 billion to science and research. It includes the largest ever boost for college research funding.

Minister Duncan also signed the Dimensions Charter at Sheridan College. Institutions that endorse the charter commit to embedding the principles of equity, diversity and inclusiveness in their policies, practices, action plans and culture.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to returning science and research to their rightful place. That's why we're investing in students and research collaborations with small- to medium-sized businesses so they can work together to make discoveries and continue innovating to improve the quality of life of all Canadians. These collaborations will help boost economic development and support jobs across the country."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"NSERC values the tremendous contributions of Canada's colleges in the research and innovation ecosystem. Today's investment will enhance our country's world-class research capacity, help businesses innovate to create growth, and train our next generation of researchers and entrepreneurs."

– Dr. Marc Fortin, Vice-President, Research Partnerships, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)

"Since its inception in 2009, Sheridan's Screen Industries Research and Training Centre has been at the forefront of screen-based research, working collaboratively with Ontario's screen industries and providing the training they need to be competitive. This funding grant will expand the centre's scope to positively impact areas such as health care and wellness, as the technology it develops will have a broad range of applications. The grant will also expand opportunities for our students to engage in applied research—one of our core mandates."

– Dr. Janet Morrison, President and Vice Chancellor, Sheridan College

