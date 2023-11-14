SYDNEY, NS, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Travellers, tourists and businesses rely on safe and efficient local and regional airports. Canada's local and regional airports create good, middle-class jobs, keep our supply chains moving and connect our communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, Mike Kelloway, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced today that the Government of Canada is making major investments to strengthen air safety at the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Airport is receiving more than $7.4 million to rehabilitate Runway 06-24, including associated edge lights. This rehabilitation work will help keep passengers, airport workers and crews safe by ensuring airside surfaces remain in top condition.

This funding is in addition to more than $4.1 million in Airports Capital Assistance Program funding provided to the Airport since 2016 for projects and equipment, including the purchase of snow removal equipment and two aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles (ARFF), along with the construction of a storage garage for the ARFF and the rehabilitation of Taxiway J2 and associated drainage systems.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes the important role played by Canada's local and regional airports. By investing in air safety, we're ensuring that the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport can continue to keep communities and Canadians connected.

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"Thousands of travellers and businesses rely on the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport to stay connected to family and friends or to get their goods to market across Canada and around the world. It's a key piece of our trade infrastructure – and the investment we are making today will further enable it to continue to be a vital economic engine for our region."

Mike Kelloway

Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funds to help eligible airports finance capital projects that will help them maintain safety.

Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funds to help eligible airports finance capital projects that will help them maintain safety. Under the Airports Capital Assistance Program, eligible airports may apply for funding towards capital projects related to safety. Improvements include purchasing/replacing heavy airside mobile equipment; installing wildlife fencing; and rehabilitating runway pavements, airfield lighting and electrical systems.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.25 billion for 1,256 projects at 201 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country.

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca . Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055