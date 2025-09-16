OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the following changes to the Ministry:

Chrystia Freeland , currently Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, will step down from her ministerial responsibilities.

, currently Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, will step down from her ministerial responsibilities. Dominic LeBlanc , currently President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy, will also serve as Minister of Internal Trade.

, currently President of the King's Privy Council for and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy, will also serve as Minister of Internal Trade. Steven MacKinnon , currently Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will also serve as Minister of Transport.

Prime Minister Carney thanks Minister Freeland for her service in Cabinet and for the critical work she will undertake as Canada's new Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]