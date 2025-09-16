OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue, announced the extension of the tenure of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, Mr. François Boileau. The Ombudsperson's term, which began on October 5, 2020, will be extended for an additional two years, until October 4, 2027. The Minister thanks Mr. Boileau for his ongoing work as the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson and looks forward to continuing this valuable collaboration.

Mr. Boileau holds a Bachelor of Civil Law Degree from the University of Ottawa and a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the Université de Montréal and is the former French Language Services Commissioner of Ontario. Over the course of his 30-year career as a senior executive, he has developed valuable expertise in oversight, investigation and governance. In the past five years, Mr. Boileau has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to fairness, transparency and accountability to Canadian taxpayers.

The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson (OTO) operates to enhance the CRA's accountability and service to the public. The OTO upholds taxpayers' service rights as outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights and reviews complaints from taxpayers to ensure a fair resolution.

Quotes

"I would like to thank Mr. Boileau for his dedicated efforts over the past five years toward improving service delivery to Canadians. His commitment to enhancing the taxpayer experience has made a meaningful impact, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration. The role of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson is vital to the Canada Revenue Agency and to Canadians. Our shared mission is to ensure that the best possible service is delivered to taxpayers."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Mr. Boileau for his unwavering dedication and leadership over the past five years. His efforts to strengthen the relationship between Canadians and the Canada Revenue Agency have led to real improvements in how services are delivered. The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson plays a crucial role in promoting accountability and fairness, and I value our continued collaboration toward ensuring that all taxpayers receive the level of service they deserve."

- The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

Quick Facts

Mr. François Boileau is the third person to be appointed Canada's Taxpayers' Ombudsperson since the position was established in 2008.

is the third person to be appointed Taxpayers' Ombudsperson since the position was established in 2008. The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson (OTO) examines and reviews complaints from taxpayers who feel their service rights have not been respected by the CRA.

Taxpayers are encouraged to go through the CRA's redress mechanisms before reaching out to the OTO.

Mr. Boileau's term began on October 5, 2020 , and will be extended for an additional two years, until October 4, 2027 .

Related Products

Contacts

John Fragos

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Finance and National Revenue

[email protected]

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

to your feed reader Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency