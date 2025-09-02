HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, today issued the following statement to close the Made in Canada Ferries and Rail Summit:

"Canada's ferry services, railways, and steel and aluminum industries are engines of a resilient, growing economy. They connect communities, create well-paying jobs, and form the foundation of the critical infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day.

"Today's summit brought together leaders from across our rail, marine, steel, and aluminum sectors, alongside provincial, territorial, and federal partners. By working together, we will build more of what Canada needs, right here at home.

"We had frank and focused discussions about how to use more Canadian steel and aluminum in ferry and rail construction, how to overcome barriers to building in Canada, and what targeted actions governments can take to support industry and build a reliable domestic market.

"This kind of collaboration helps foster a more self-sufficient and stronger industrial base, building on the momentum of the One Canadian Economy Act, which dismantled interprovincial trade barriers and is already fast-tracking the infrastructure we need.

"We are building a future where Canadian trains and ferries are built with Canadian steel and aluminum, by Canadian workers, and where Canada has the strongest economy in the G7."

