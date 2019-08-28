Government of Canada Increases Funding for Work Experiences for Canadian Youth in Heritage Sector

The government is investing $13.4 million in the Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program, which will result in more than 2,000 jobs and internships

HALIFAX, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and Member of Parliament (Halifax), announced today that the Government of Canada is investing an additional $5.5 million in the Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program. Mr. Fillmore made the announcement on behalf the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The increased funding will result in a larger budget of $13.4 million for the program's organizations in 2019-20, which will allow for the creation of more than 2,000 short-term, summer jobs for students and post-university graduates aged 30 and under. The new support will also help support more than 1,000 heritage institutions across Canada. The Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program aims to help Canadian students and graduates gain the skills and experience they need to enter the labour market and consider careers in the heritage and cultural sectors. It also allows heritage organizations to meet their needs and address succession issues.

Canadian Heritage funds this program's organizations through five national deliver partners: the Canadian Museums Association, the Canadian Council of Archives, the National Trust for Canada, the Fédération des milieux documentaires and the Cultural Human Resources Council. These non-government organizations serve their respective heritage and cultural communities.

"Our government is proud to reinforce its commitment to Canadian youth across the country. This funding increase is one of the measures our government is taking to support young Canadians by providing them with valuable work experience that will help to enhance their knowledge and experience in the culture and heritage sector."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"With this support, our government is helping prepare the next generation of Canadians in the heritage sector. Through the Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program, thousands of young Canadians will have the opportunity to learn about our nation's cultural landscape as they work with organizations involved in preserving and promoting Canadian stories."

— Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax)

Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program supported 27 summer jobs and internships with 18 employers in Halifax in 2019-20.

Supplemental funding of $1.5 million supported an additional 158 jobs in 2016-17. The supplement, increased to $5.5 million for the following three years (2017–2020), helped support more than 700 jobs annually. The original target for this supplemental funding was 1,600 jobs, but the program has already surpassed this target and has now created close to 2,400 jobs during the four-year period. The program now receives $7.9 million in funding annually.

Five national delivery Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations received supplemental funding for 2019-20:

The Canadian Museums Association received an additional $3,381,000 , which will increase its internships to 165 and its summer jobs in museums and other heritage organizations to 1,389

, which will increase its internships to 165 and its summer jobs in museums and other heritage organizations to 1,389 The Canadian Council of Archives received an additional $1,504,000 , bringing its total internships to 69 and summer jobs in Canadian archives and English speaking libraries to 210

, bringing its total internships to 69 and summer jobs in Canadian archives and English speaking libraries to 210 The National Trust for Canada received an additional $478,000 , bringing its total number of internships to 20 and its summer jobs in the built heritage sector to 105

, bringing its total number of internships to 20 and its summer jobs in the built heritage sector to 105 La Fédération des milieux documentaires received an additional $124,000 , bringing its total number of internships to 16 and summer jobs in Canadian Francophone libraries to 46

, bringing its total number of internships to 16 and summer jobs in Canadian Francophone libraries to 46 The Cultural Human Resources Council received an additional $50,000 for internships in arts administration, bringing its total to 25

Young Canada Works was created in 1996 as part of the Youth Employment Strategy, a government-wide initiative led by Employment and Social Development Canada, and delivered by 11 departments and agencies

Canadian Heritage's portion of Youth Employment Strategy aims to provide work experiences for young Canadians in the heritage and culture sectors (Young Canada Works Heritage component), and official language environments (Young Canada Works Official Languages component)

