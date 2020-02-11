Government of Canada hosts two-day conference to explore innovative fishing technologies to protect whales and stop spread of ocean plastics

HALIFAX, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today marks the start of the Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Gear Innovation Summit, a two-day event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to explore options for whale-safe fishing gear, and find innovative ways to prevent, retrieve and recycle lost or discarded fishing gear, known as ghost gear.

The Summit brings together over 250 harvesters, industry representatives, fishing gear manufacturers, marine mammal responders, ENGOs and government officials from Canada, the United States, Iceland and Norway. Participants contribute to panel discussions, as well as an interactive exhibit space that features innovations in gear technology and innovative programming from across the country.

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, opened the Summit today by thanking fish harvesters for their continued cooperation and commitment to reducing fishing gear interactions with marine mammals. Harvesters and their respective organizations are key partners in mitigating and retrieving ghost gear, and taking steps to protect whales, including the endangered North Atlantic right whale, from becoming entangled in fishing gear.

Over the last year, the department has been working on pilot projects, led by industry, to test the application of new gear technologies, such as ropeless gear. Initiatives such as these could help further reduce the amount of rope in the water and subsequently lower the risk of entanglements to whales in the future.

Additionally, Fisheries and Oceans Canada has established the $8.3 million Sustainable Fisheries Solutions and Retrieval Support Contribution Program (Ghost Gear Fund). This program will help Indigenous groups, fish harvesters, the aquaculture industry, non-profit organizations and communities take concrete actions to support ghost gear prevention, retrieval and responsible disposal. It will also support fish harvesters in acquiring new gear technologies to reduce gear loss.

This funding is over and above the funds announced for the Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program, Atlantic Fisheries Fund and Quebec Fisheries Fund, which also encourage innovation and new technology to support the long-term health of Canada's fish and seafood sector.

"Fish harvesters have shown incredible leadership and a sustained commitment to protecting our oceans. Our government is proud to partner with the industry leaders to implement new gear requirements which will reduce the entanglement of whales and decrease the amount of discarded fishing gear in the ocean. We know that for a lucrative fishing industry and healthy marine ecosystem to continue to coexist, we will need innovate solutions. That is exactly why the Gear Innovation Summit is bringing together experts across many fields. Together, we will continue to confront the challenges of our time to ensure that fish harvesters and marine life can share the oceans for generations to come."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Each year, more than eight million metric tons of plastic end up in the world's oceans. A major contributor to plastic waste is lost and abandoned fishing gear, also known as ghost gear. Ghost gear is one of the deadliest forms of plastic debris, and has a damaging impact on marine animals like whales and turtles, the coastal and marine environment, and global fishing stocks.

From July 18 to 20, 2019 , Fisheries and Oceans Canada conducted a three-day ghost gear retrieval operation in the Gulf of St. Lawrence known as Operation Ghost. The operation recovered over 100 snow crab traps and over 9km of rope from the water.

, Fisheries and Oceans Canada conducted a three-day ghost gear retrieval operation in the Gulf of known as Operation Ghost. The operation recovered over 100 snow crab traps and over 9km of rope from the water. Since summer 2019, the department has supported several other ghost gear retrieval operations in waters near PEI, New Brunswick and British Columbia . More activities are planned for 2020.

Backgrounder on the Sustainable Fisheries Solutions and Retrieval Support Contribution Program (Ghost Gear Fund)

Sustainable Fisheries Solutions & Retrieval Support Contribution Program (Ghost Gear Fund)

The Ghost Gear Fund supports Canadians in their actions to reduce abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear (ghost gear). Activities include projects by third parties to retrieve ghost gear during closed fishing times, solutions for the disposal of fishing related plastic waste and ghost gear, acquiring and piloting of innovative gear technology for use in Canadian fisheries, and supporting international work in high-risk areas to reduce ghost gear.

The Program consists of $8.3 million over 2 years (2020-2022) to support projects that fall under four themes:

Ghost gear retrieval Responsible disposal Acquisition and piloting of currently available innovative gear technology International leadership

Who can apply

Eligible recipients under the Ghost Gear Fund include:

not-for-profit and charitable organizations, Canadian or International

companies, businesses, organizations, associations, Canadian or International

Indigenous organizations/communities

recognized research, academic, and educational institutions

other levels of government and their agencies or crown corporations

Canadian individuals

Applying to the Ghost Gear Fund involves two stages; the optional expression of interest (EOI) stage, and the proposal application stage. The submission of an EOI is not mandatory, but is encouraged for applicants that have not previously received funding from Fisheries and Oceans Canada or are concerned with their proposal aligning with the objectives of the Fund. Only the project proposal stage is mandatory to secure funding.

Step 1: Submitting an expression of interest (optional)

EOIs will be reviewed to ensure they meet the minimum requirements of the Fund and applicants will be provided with feedback on the proposed project. The intent is to offer guidance on project proposals and confirm if the project aligns with the priorities set out under the Ghost Gear Fund.

Deadline: February 20, 2020 by 23:59pm PST

by EOIs should be submitted by email to: [email protected]

Step 2: Submitting a project proposal

The second stage of the application process is a project proposal submitted through an application form. The submission of a proposal application is mandatory. Proposals must meet all of the program's requirements to be considered for funding.

Deadline: April 1, 2020 by 23:59pm PST

by Project proposals must be submitted by email to: [email protected]

More information on Sustainable Fisheries Solutions and Retrieval Support Contribution Program (Ghost Gear Fund) and application process can be found on our website: https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/species-especes/mammals-mammiferes/ghostgear-equipementfantome/program-programme/apply-appliquer-eng.html

February 2020

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Jane Deeks, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-550-9594, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]

