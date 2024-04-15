GATINEAU, QC, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Every year volunteers across the country dedicate their time and resources to positively impact their communities. Canada's Volunteer Awards highlight community leadership and aim to encourage people from across Canada to make a difference in their communities through volunteering, while developing innovative solutions to tackle social challenges.

Today, as we celebrate National Volunteer Week, Jenna Sudds, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, honoured the recipients of the Awards at a hybrid ceremony at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. This occasion marks the 10th anniversary of Canada's Volunteer Awards.

The Minister also launched the call for nominations for the next awards. Submitting a nomination is a great way to recognize volunteers and organizations and to thank them for their contributions to their communities. Starting today, nominations are being accepted for an individual or group of volunteers, a not-for-profit organization, a social enterprise or a business. Details can be found by visiting Canada.ca/volunteer-awards.

We are pleased to announce this year's not-for-profit organizations, selected by the award recipients to receive the grants that they were awarded:

National Awards

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement

Rahul Singh selected The David McAntony Gibson Foundation (GlobalMedic) to receive a grant of $10,000.

Special Mentions

Loren Slye selected The London Heritage Farm Society to receive a grant of $5,000.

Mary Walters selected St. John Council for Saskatchewan to receive a grant of $5,000.

Regional Awards

Emerging Leader

Atlantic: Stacie Smith selected The Sandbox Project to receive a grant of $5,000.

Quebec: Jason Rivest selected Simulation du Parlement européen Canada-Québec-Europe to receive a grant of $5,000.

Ontario: Lucia Marchionda selected Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation to receive a grant of $5,000.

Prairies: Justin Langan selected O'KANATA to receive a grant of $5,000.

British Columbia and the North: Robin Changizi selected Colibri Learning Foundation to receive a grant of $5,000.

Business Leader

Ontario: Humble Beginning Stories selected African Canadian Association of Ottawa to receive a grant of $5,000.

Prairies: Automated Aquatics Canada selected Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area Society to receive a grant of $5,000.

Community Leader

Atlantic: Angela Woodford selected Harbour Main, Chapel's Cove & Lakeview Recreation Committee to receive a grant of $5,000.

Quebec: Dr. Daphnée Veilleux-Lemieux selected Chiots Nordiques to receive a grant of $5,000.

Ontario: Jill Kearney selected The International Dyslexia Association, Ontario Branch, to receive a grant of $5,000.

Prairies: Marc Hazlewood selected McCreary Recreation Commission to receive a grant of $5,000.

British Columbia and the North: Norman D. Crerar selected Okanagan Military Tattoo Society to receive a grant of $5,000.

Social Innovator

Atlantic: Survivors of Abuse Recovering Society directed a grant of $5,000 toward their own organization.

Quebec: Bénévoles d'expertise directed a grant of $5,000 toward their own organization.

Ontario: The Hub directed a grant of $5,000 toward their own organization.

Prairies: Norfolk Housing Association directed a grant of $5,000 toward their own organization.

British Columbia and the North: The Ashcroft HUB Society directed a grant of $5,000 toward their own organization.

Today's announcement supports Canada's commitment to achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by way of encouraging volunteering across communities in Canada. Volunteering is the key to improving social, economic and environmental conditions locally and nationwide. Volunteers help extend the reach of social services and support education for low-income and marginalized groups, and improve food security among communities.

Quotes

"Volunteers are a vital part of our communities and play a key role in maintaining the social fabric of our society. As we celebrate National Volunteer Week and recognize those who work tirelessly to better our communities, I am honoured to announce the launch of the Call for Nominations for Canada's Volunteer Awards. I encourage everyone in Canada to nominate those who provide these critical services so we can recognize and appreciate those who work incredibly hard to better our communities and in turn, better our country."

– Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"I extend a heartfelt invitation for you to nominate outstanding individuals for the Emerging Leader Award through Canada's Volunteer Awards. If you know a compassionate young person aged 18 to 30 in your community who exemplifies leadership through volunteerism and enriches their community, I encourage you to put forward their nomination. This award celebrates their ongoing dedication to fostering positive change and inspiring fellow youth."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

Canada's Volunteer Awards consist of 21 awards: 20 awards at the regional level and one award at the national level.

Volunteer Awards consist of 21 awards: 20 awards at the regional level and one award at the national level. Award recipients are honoured during a ceremony held each year.

Regional award recipients can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $5,000 grant, and the national award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $10,000 grant.

grant, and the national award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a grant. The call for nominations is open from April 15 to June 12, 2024 .

. Recipients can be individual volunteers or groups of volunteers, socially responsible businesses, social enterprises or not-for-profit organizations.

According to Statistics Canada's 2018 General Social Survey on Giving, Volunteering and Participating, in 2018, 79% of Canadians aged 15 and older reported volunteering, dedicating approximately 5 billion hours to their volunteer activities.

Associated links

Nominate a Volunteer

Canada's Volunteer Awards

Government of Canada announces recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]