Government of Canada highlights important progress for Calgary Airport Trail expansion project

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening Canada's trade corridors, which helps to grow our economy, ensure its recovery, as well as create good middle class jobs.



Today, while speaking at Calgary International Airport, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, highlighted important progress that's been reached for the expansion of the Calgary Airport Trail, which will improve access to and from the Calgary International Airport, while also boosting connectivity to the growing communities and commercial areas in northeast Calgary.



The progress includes:

partial completion last year of the extension between 36 St. NE and 60 St. NE, with the remainder to be opened soon in conjunction with the completion of related interchanges;

completion and opening last year of the Stoney Trail Ramp that connects to Ring Road; and,

the start of interchange construction at 19 Street NE and Barlow Trail , which is slated for completion in 2022.

The Airport Trail is an important transportation corridor in the northeast part of Calgary. The Airport Trail expansion project began in 2018 and was approved for $50 million in funding through the National Trade Corridors Fund.



The National Trade Corridors Fund ensures that Canada's transportation system is well-positioned to attract further private-sector investment; reduce barriers to trade; and help businesses grow, create jobs, and remain competitive through the pandemic recovery period.



Transport Canada delivers the National Trade Corridors Fund, which supports improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

Quote

"I'm pleased with the progress that's been made with the expansion of the Calgary Airport Trail. This construction project is creating real jobs for the middle class, while also providing Calgary with improved connections to move people and goods to and from the airport. As we continue our recovery from the pandemic, it's projects like these that are truly helping to build Canada back better."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport



Quick Facts



As announced in 2017, the National Trade Corridors Fund is investing $2.3 billion over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system.





over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system. Budget 2021 provided an additional $1.9 billion for the National Trade Corridors Fund for strategic transportation investments across Canada . The additional funding will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to Canada's roads, rail, and shipping routes, while also building long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and supporting internal trade.





for the National Trade Corridors Fund for strategic transportation investments across . The additional funding will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to roads, rail, and shipping routes, while also building long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and supporting internal trade. In Alberta , the National Trade Corridors Fund has provided $132 million for six projects since 2017. With partner contributions, this has brought $387 billion of total investments.





, the National Trade Corridors Fund has provided for six projects since 2017. With partner contributions, this has brought of total investments. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a merit-based program that helps infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical assets that support economic activity in Canada . It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of Canada to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects.

