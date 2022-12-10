Government of Canada highlights 16 Days of Activism and Ongoing Commitment to Protect Human Rights

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence is a significant barrier to personal freedom, education, and the advancement of women and gender-diverse people, impacting all Canadians and the Canadian economy. Addressing the root causes of gender-based violence will bring Canada closer to achieving gender equality.

Today, on Human Rights Day, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, reflected on the many communities that are denied their basic human rights due to stereotypes and discrimination. She also noted that gender-based violence is the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violation that disproportionally affects Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQI+ people, and women and girls with disabilities. Although this year's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence campaign is concluding, the work of the many grassroots organizations devoted to this cause continues.

The past 16 days highlighted the ongoing commitment of the Government of Canada to protect human rights and make Canada safer for all. Through the campaign, the work to prevent and address gender-based violence was continued by:

In addition, the historic National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence was endorsed in November by the federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for the status of women. The 10-year framework is a commitment of federal, provincial, and territorial governments to work together to support victims and survivors and put an end to gender-based violence in Canada.

"While the 2022 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign is coming to an end, my message today is clear: Living free from gender-based violence is a human right. It's that simple. The Government of Canada will continue taking concrete actions to end gender-based violence in all its forms and bring us all closer to gender equality."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

