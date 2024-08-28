Sherbrooke business receives $98,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting productivity and environmental performance contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Élisabeth Brière, Membe of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a non-repayable contribution of $98,000 for American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd. This CED support will enable the business to increase its productivity and environmental performance.

For over 100 years, American Biltrite has specialized in the development, manufacture and marketing of a wide range of commercial floor coverings and high-performance rubber products in Sherbrooke. Through its project, it aims to develop and launch a technology to recycle vulcanized rubber bands and releases. This new system to recycle rubber waste, designed by the American Biltrite team in collaboration with several local partners, aims to improve the business's competitiveness. CED's assistance will make it possible to acquire, design and install new abrasive wheels, a liquid cooling system for the wheels, a hoist, a bagging unit for rubber powder, and a dust collector.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on the adoption of green technology and the fight against climate change. Businesses that leverage clean technology are major contributors to growth with a smaller ecological footprint, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. Our government therefore encourages businesses such as American Biltrite to develop more environmentally friendly processes and products, while also improving their competitive advantages and prospects for the future. In addition to fostering competitiveness among our industries and economic growth, reducing our ecological footprint helps in building healthier communities and a stronger, more resilient, more sustainable economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Our government is proud to support businesses and economic development in our communities. That is why I am delighted with CED's assistance for American Biltrite's project, which will help the business improve its productivity and environmental performance, while also creating good jobs. Its contribution to Sherbrooke's economic vitality is undeniable, and I am confident the success and spin-offs of its new technology to recycle vulcanized rubber bands and releases will be felt across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We are really proud to have developed a revolutionary technology that makes it possible to recycle vulcanized rubber products, including post-manufacturing waste. This will make it possible to significantly reduce the amount of waste send to the landfill. In addition, this paves the way for the development of circular economy models with the 16 rubber businesses in the Estrie region."

Jean-Pierre Benoit, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd.

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

