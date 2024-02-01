Rivière‑au‑Renard community and businesses affected by the drop in these resources receive over $400,000 in financial assistance from CED.

RIVIÈRE-AU-RENARD, QC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting diversification and growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non‑repayable contribution of $403,018 to the Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) de La Côte‑de‑Gaspé. This CED assistance focuses in particular on the completion of a study to document the impacts of declining fish resources, professional fees, travel and management costs, and the implementation of new avenues for economic diversification and a mentoring service adapted to businesses affected by this situation.

The MRC de La Côte-de-Gaspé includes five municipalities. It has a mandate to facilitate services and the management of regional decisions. It offers cultural, economic, rural, and social development support by, among other things, providing advisory services and various financial assistance programs. CED's support will enable the MRC to mobilize various socio-economic stakeholders to help businesses affected by the decline in the shrimp and turbot fishing industries. It will thus be able to provide them with consulting services adapted to their specific needs. This guidance will be offered to all fishers and all processing plants in Quebec affected by the drop in shrimp and turbot catches, through the MRC de La Côte‑de‑Gaspé. The project will also make it possible to establish development and diversification strategies for the Rivière‑au-Renard sector.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Ensuring communities prosper is one of our government's priorities. That is why CED is supporting the efforts of businesses in the shrimp and turbot fishing sector to grow and diversify during this difficult period. I would like to congratulate the MRC de La Côte‑de‑Gaspé on its work in implementing this project, which is essential for the Rivière-au-Renard community and the entire industry. It helps ensure good jobs are maintained and the economic vitality of the entire region is preserved."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We are in a period of crisis that is affecting several of our businesses and our economy in general. Our MRC is proactive in seeking out solutions during this time. We thank Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for putting their shoulder to the wheel and granting this financial support."

Daniel Côté, Prefect, MRC de La Côte‑de‑Gaspé

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

