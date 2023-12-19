ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Every senior deserves to age in health, in safety, and in dignity. Everyone should have the choice to age at home, in their communities. The Government of Canada created the Age Well at Home Initiative to help more seniors do this. This program supports community organizations to pilot new approaches, scale up effective, existing ones, and mobilize volunteers to help seniors age at home.

Today, the Minister for Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced $39.6 million in funding for 71 pilot projects across Canada that will mobilize volunteers to support lower-income or otherwise vulnerable seniors in their homes. These projects were selected after an open call for proposals held in summer 2022, under the In-Home Support Pilot Project stream of the Age Well at Home initiative. Work on implementing the Age Well at Home initiative in Quebec is ongoing.

The Minister made the announcement while visiting Connections for Seniors in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, which will receive $798,846 for their Community Outreach Program. Connections for Seniors will use this funding to expand the availability of its practical in-home support services to up to 2,000 older adults in the St. John's area.

The seniors-serving organizations receiving this funding make a real difference in the everyday lives of Canadian seniors. Through their projects, organizations will help seniors with meal preparation, light housekeeping or transportation, and help them navigate and access other available services in their local area. These projects will also support the unique needs of diverse groups of seniors, including seniors who have a low income, are Black or racialized, Indigenous, members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, seniors who live in rural and remote settings, are members of official language minority communities, newcomers and seniors who speak a language other than English or French.

Quotes

"People want to age at home – in health, in safety, and in dignity. There are organizations across the country who are bringing people together in their community to check in and look after their seniors. We're investing in those organizations, in those volunteers, who are making lives better and communities stronger."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

"We are immensely grateful for the Age Well at Home Initiative investment in Connections for Seniors, marking a significant milestone in our mission. The allocated funds will be strategically channeled into three pivotal programs: Food Security, Accessible Transportation, and Social Enterprise. These initiatives are not just programs, but pillars of change that will redefine the living standards of our senior community, ensuring nutritional well-being, seamless mobility, and engaging social entrepreneurship. This funding is more than a contribution; it's a transformative force for the betterment of senior lives in our community."

– Mohamed Abdallah, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Connections for Seniors

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. Budget 2021 announced $90 million ( $76.5 million in grants and contributions) over three years for the Age Well at Home initiative. The initiative has been extended and will run until 2025–2026.

( in grants and contributions) over three years for the Age Well at Home initiative. The initiative has been extended and will run until 2025–2026. The Age Well at Home initiative provides funding to seniors-serving organizations for local, regional and national projects which will allow for the discovery of new approaches and learning to help seniors age at home. Projects funded under the In-Home Support Pilot Project stream will test the extent to which volunteers can be mobilized to provide local practical supports such as meals, housekeeping and transportation to help low-income and otherwise vulnerable seniors age at home. Organizations will also help seniors navigate and access existing local services. Projects funded under the Scaling Up for Seniors stream are expanding services that have already demonstrated positive results in helping seniors age at home. This funding will help organizations to expand services to reach more seniors, including in other provinces or territories. Projects were selected through a nationwide open call for proposals held in 2022.

The Government of Canada increased the Old Age Security by 10% for seniors aged 75 and older and the Guaranteed Income Supplement by up to $947 annually for low-income single seniors.

increased the Old Age Security by 10% for seniors aged 75 and older and the Guaranteed Income Supplement by up to annually for low-income single seniors. Through Budget 2023, the Government provided a one-time grocery rebate to help the Canadians hardest hit by rising food prices. Seniors were among those who received additional funds on July 5 .

