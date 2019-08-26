Government of Canada helps internationally trained newcomers and young Canadians in Vancouver enter the labour force in Canada

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - To ensure a skilled, competitive and inclusive workforce, the Government of Canada is helping newcomers get their credentials recognized and young Canadians gain access to the experience and skills they need to enter the Canadian workforce and grow our economy.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced three new projects to help 1,030 internationally trained newcomers and a number of young Canadians in Vancouver. This investment will help skilled newcomers get their credentials recognized and young Canadians overcome challenges to finding work in Canada so that our economy prospers.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $8.4 million over the next eight years in three projects from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. (United Chinese Community Enrichment Services Society) to support internationally trained newcomer Canadians and young Canadians seeking to develop their skills enter the Canadian workforce. With this investment, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. will support internationally trained newcomers and youth to find and keep good, well-paying jobs as part of our plan to grow our economy, strengthen the middle class and ensure Canada's future competitiveness.

This investment is being made through two Employment and Social Development Canada programs:

The Foreign Credential Recognition Program (FCRP) provides funding to provincial and territorial governments, regulatory bodies, national associations and credential assessment agencies to enhance foreign credential recognition processes. The FCRP also provides loans and support services to newcomers to help navigate foreign credential recognition processes. Finally, the FCRP offers employment support services to skilled newcomers, including to help them get their first Canadian work experience in their profession/field of study.

The Canada Service Corps (CSC) is Canada's national youth service initiative. Now in its second year, the CSC provides access to service opportunities that enable youth to make a difference in their communities while gaining important life and work skills.

"Our success depends on everyone getting a fair chance at success—including newcomers and young Canadians. Helping them gain access to professional experience in Canada will benefit our economy and our people. Through this investment, we are making sure no untapped talent is left behind. When we give newcomers and youth a fair chance at success in Canada, our economy and our middle class grow."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"We know that diversity is our strength. I am proud that our government is reducing barriers and supporting newcomers and young Canadians as they put their skills to work in communities across Canada. This is especially important for employers that are looking for talent, for attracting greater investment and for growing our economy."

– The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"S.U.C.C.E.S.S. and all of its program and service recipients are grateful for the continued support from the Government of Canada. My special thanks to the Honorable Maryam Monsef and the Honourable Patty Hajdu for selecting S.U.C.C.E.S.S. as the preferred location for this announcement. We continue to strive to offer the best possible care and service to all immigrants, refugees, seniors and youth. Through continued joint efforts from the government, social service providers and the community, we are building a stronger and more resilient home for all Canadians, immigrants and refugees."

– Queenie Choo, CEO of S.U.C.C.E.S.S.

Recent immigrants (aged 15 to 64) have a lower employment rate (62.2%) than non-immigrants (71.7%) (Statistics Canada, Census 2016).

Newcomer women in visible minority groups have a higher unemployment rate (14.4%) than their male counterparts (10.2%) (Statistics Canada, 2011-2016 newcomers to Canada ).

). Foreign Credential Recognition Loans projects deliver up to $15,000 to eligible recipients to cover costs of getting their professional credentials recognized and provide direct employment supports.

to eligible recipients to cover costs of getting their professional credentials recognized and provide direct employment supports. The Foreign Credential Recognition Program Call for Concepts (closed April 11, 2019 ) encourages the development and implementation of innovative and collaborative approaches that improve the labour market integration of highly skilled newcomers into the Canadian labour market.

) encourages the development and implementation of innovative and collaborative approaches that improve the labour market integration of highly skilled newcomers into the Canadian labour market. The CSC helps young people gain valuable skills while making an impact on communities across Canada . The program is designed to build a culture of service among young Canadians, create concrete results for communities, enable personal growth through participation in a diverse team of peers and make lasting impacts on participants.

. The program is designed to build a culture of service among young Canadians, create concrete results for communities, enable personal growth through participation in a diverse team of peers and make lasting impacts on participants. To make the CSC Canada's signature national youth service program, Budget 2019 proposed to invest up to an additional $314.8 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, with $83.8 million per year ongoing.

over five years, starting in 2019–20, with per year ongoing. Young Canadians between 15 and 30 years of age who are ready to serve their community are encouraged to visit Canada.ca/CanadaServiceCorps to apply for service placements with a range of not-for-profit organizations, or apply for grants in the amounts of $250 , $750 or $1,500 to implement their own community-based service project.

