OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Women in all sectors of the economy often face gender-based biases, discrimination, and sexual harassment, which can make it more difficult for many to fulfill their potential and drive economic growth. With over $30 million invested in projects working to advance women's participation in non-traditional professions since 2015, the Government of Canada is working hard to remove these barriers, benefitting women and all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $770,000 over two and a half years to the Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR).

Representation of women in the Canadian mining workforce is three times lower than the average across all industries, and through the Changing Culture: Advancing Women's Participation and Prosperity in Mining project, MiHR is working to change that. This funding will go towards MiHR's efforts to address systemic barriers by working with mining companies to enhance companies' policies and practices to create more inclusive workplace cultures that better respond to the needs of women. This work will promote sector-wide awareness of gender equality, sexual harassment, and gender-based violence issues.

Through projects like this, Women and Gender Equality Canada is ensuring women can unlock their full potential. When employers in non-traditional fields offer inclusive environments where women feel safe and supported, it leads to better working conditions, more economic security, and prosperity for everyone.

"When we empower women in non-traditional fields, we are creating a stronger and more inclusive workforce in Canada, and unlocking diverse talents that will drive innovation and economic growth. The Government of Canada is proud to support MiHR's efforts to drive positive change and works towards a fairer and more sustainable industry."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Supporting women in the mining industry in our community fosters a more inclusive work environment. It broadens the talent pool and brings diverse perspectives, ultimately contributing to sustainable growth and development, right here in Kanata, Ontario."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Member of Parliament for Kanata-Carleton

"MiHR appreciates the support from Women and Gender Equality Canada in our efforts to help build a safe, skilled and diverse Canadian mining workforce. Mining faces a tight labour market at a time when critical minerals and metals are increasingly needed to transition Canada to a clean economy. Our Changing Culture project will develop and implement gender inclusion tools and training to enable the systemic change necessary to increase the sector's supply of skilled talent through women's increased participation."

Ryan Montpellier, Executive Director, The Mining Industry Human Resources Council

Representation of women in the Canadian mining workforce remains low, approximately 16%, compared to 48% across all industries.

(MiHR, Canadian Mining Workplace Profile 2024, pg. 19). A 2023 MiHR poll of Canadian youth in Canada showed that young women have a poor perception of the sector, ranking mining last among eight sectors in terms of safe work, 'people like them having a positive experience in the sector', and opportunities to advance (MiHR , Perceptions and Interest in A Mining Sector Career , pg . 13).

(MiHR Perceptions and Interest in A Mining Sector Career pg Since November 2015 , Women and Gender Equality Canada has invested $31 million in 66 projects to advance women's participation in non-traditional professions in which they are underrepresented.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada has invested in 66 projects to advance women's participation in non-traditional professions in which they are underrepresented. Budget 2023 allocated $160 million over three years, starting in 2023-24, for Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program to provide funding to organizations in Canada that serve women.

