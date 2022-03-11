The Support for Booksellers initiative will help cover the costs for bookstores to expand their online book sales.

GATINEAU, QC, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the launch of a new funding initiative to help Canadian booksellers increase their ability to sell books online, in order to strengthen the sustainability of their operations in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.

The Government of Canada's new Support for Booksellers component of the Canada Book Fund will invest $32.1 million in bookstores over two years for expenses related to online book sales and to help these bookstores improve their online business models. New funding will also support collective projects that build industry capacity for online Canadian book sales. Support for these projects will be through the existing Support for Organizations component.

The COVID-19 pandemic fuelled a sharp increase in demand for online book sales, resulting in logistical challenges and extra labour, technology and shipping costs. Investments are needed to help Canadian booksellers improve their online business models. This will help them to be more competitive in the digital marketplace and continue to get Canadian books into the hands of readers. Online Canadian book sales benefit the entire book industry, from authors to publishers to booksellers.

"During the pandemic, Canadians bought more Canadian books, proving that our authors and publishers are more important than ever in sharing our stories. Our government is proud to provide this important funding for Canadian booksellers to support the growth of their online sales channels, so they can remain competitive in the digital marketplace."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

The Canada Book Fund ensures access to a diverse range of Canadian-authored books nationally and internationally, by investing in a strong book industry that publishes and markets Canadian books.

Each year, the Canada Book Fund helps publishers produce around 6,500 new Canadian-authored books, employ close to 2,500 people and generate $400 million in sales, of which $125 million are export sales to nearly 100 international markets.

Funding for bookstores through the Support for Booksellers will be allocated based on past sales of Canadian-authored books.

The deadline for applications for fiscal year 2022­­-23 is April 25, 2022.

