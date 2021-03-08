MONTRÉAL, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Indigenous organizations have demonstrated unprecedented determination and leadership in supporting at-risk populations, and ensuring that everyone has access to the services required for their health and safety. The Government of Canada continues to help these Indigenous organizations to prevent the spread of COVID–19, to prepare and to respond. It is also helping to advance innovative projects with Indigenous partners that support their members and help build vibrant and healthy communities.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced $3.6 million in financial assistance to Resilience Montreal to allow it to begin operations at its new day centre for people experiencing homelessness.

With this funding, Indigenous persons experiencing homelessness will be able to access culturally appropriate services that will directly meet their needs, such as food and a safe and warm space to rest.

This amount is in addition to the more than $1 million in funding provided to the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and Resilience Montreal to support their on-the-ground response to COVID-19.

The Government of Canada continues to work closely with Indigenous organizations that provide immediate and essential services to Indigenous persons experiencing homelessness in the Montréal area and in urban centres across Canada.

Quotes

"Since the beginning of COVID-19, the staff and volunteers at Resilience Montreal have worked tirelessly to address the challenges posed by this health crisis for urban Indigenous peoples. With this funding, Resilience Montreal will continue to provide the essential services necessary to ensuring the health and safety of Indigenous people experiencing homelessness during this difficult time. You're doing a great job, and I'm very pleased that with this funding, this project is finally going to happen."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Cabot Square area is central to an Indigenous community that struggles to find culturally appropriate services that are oriented towards both men and women. This announcement solidifies that we have the resources to set up and renovate a permanent wellness community centre. This will bring an end to the pattern of gentrification, which displaces the homeless. It is both tremendous news and a relief."

Nakuset

Director of Development and Philanthropy of Resilience Montreal

"Bâtir son quartier warmly welcomes this funding announcement by Indigenous Services Canada for the Resilience Montreal project. This will enable this organization, which we are supporting in the development and implementation of the day centre, to provide services to the Indigenous population experiencing homelessness."

Edith Cyr, Director General of Bâtir son quartier

Quick facts

This financial assistance is part of over $4.2 billion that has been committed in support to Indigenous and northern communities and organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.





that has been committed in support to Indigenous and northern communities and organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its creation a year ago, the Indigenous Community Support Fund has supported hundreds of Indigenous organizations across the country that provide services to off-reserve First Nation members and urban Indigenous peoples.





Urban and off-reserve projects funded under the Indigenous Community Support Fund were selected through a national call for proposals process.





Members of First Nations, Inuit and Métis also have access to other support measures available to individuals, businesses and industries across the country, through Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

