Government of Canada funds new projects at the PRAIRIE Hub for Pandemic Preparedness to further grow the domestic biomanufacturing and life sciences sector

Growing a robust, competitive, domestic biomanufacturing and life sciences sector ensures that Canada has access to critical vaccines, therapeutics and other life-saving medicines. The Government of Canada has been doing just that since the launch of Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy in 2021 with a $2.2 billion commitment to develop cutting edge biomanufacturing capabilities.

Today, Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre announced $109.9 million in funding for four projects endorsed by the PRAIRIE Hub for Pandemic Preparedness at the University of Alberta, through Stage 2 of the integrated Canada Biomedical Research Fund (CBRF) and Biosciences Research Infrastructure Fund (BRIF) competition. This support is part of a nearly $574 million investment announced by the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agencies of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, on May 6.

The PRAIRIE Hub for Pandemic Preparedness is an alliance led by the University of Alberta, and includes the University of Calgary, the University of Manitoba and the University of Saskatchewan as major partners. It aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of vaccine, antiviral and diagnostic countermeasures for potential pandemic pathogens through the following four research projects:

Developing self-amplifying (sa) RNA vaccines against pandemic virus threats

Viral vector vaccine platforms for rapid response to future pandemics (administered by the University of Manitoba )

) Innovative techniques and diagnostic tests for pandemic preparedness and health equity

Filling vials for pandemic preparedness

Through these investments in research, talent and infrastructure projects, Canadians will have access to made-in-Canada vaccines, therapeutics and other life-saving medicines and innovations. This will help strengthen the resilience of Canada's life sciences sector by supporting leading Canadian research in innovative technologies that keep us safe and boost our economy.

Each of the 19 projects funded as part of stage 2 is endorsed by one of the five research hubs which were established in Stage 1 of the CBRF-BRIF competition. These hubs combine the strengths of Canada's post-secondary institutions, research hospitals, industry and the not-for-profit sector to jointly improve health emergency preparedness and the overall health and well-being of Canadians. In addition, the hubs will help accelerate the translation of promising research into commercially viable products and processes. By strengthening research capacity and leveraging collaborations across the entire biomanufacturing ecosystem, Canada will be better prepared to face future pandemics.

"With world-leading scientists and researchers established across Canadian leading research institutions, Canada is home to a competitive and robust biomanufacturing and life sciences sector. We made a promise to Canadians that we would rebuild the domestic sector. With this investment, our government is delivering on this promise by supporting the excellent innovations, collaborations and infrastructures necessary to rapidly respond to future public health threats and keep Canadians safe."

—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Today's announcement marks another important milestone in our work to improve health outcomes for Canadians and strengthen our domestic biomanufacturing capacity. This investment will support innovative and world-leading research and science in the areas of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and surveillance to help prepare Canada for future health emergencies."

—The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"Investing in projects like the PRAIRIE Hub for Pandemic Preparedness is about strengthening Canada's biomanufacturing sector and building on our world class medical life sciences and biomanufacturing capabilities. This investment will better position our country to fight future pandemics and provide better health outcomes for Albertans and for all Canadians right across the country."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"The research funded through the CBRF will position Canada as a global leader in the biomanufacturing and life sciences sector. Most importantly, today's investment will ensure that our nation's brightest researchers and scientists are at the forefront of vaccine and therapeutic discoveries that will drive Canadian industry and equip Canada with the capacity to respond quickly and effectively to future pandemics."

– Ted Hewitt, Chair, Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat; President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

"This significant investment from the Government of Canada reaffirms the world leadership of U of A researchers and the importance of their contributions to new diagnostic techniques and the development and production of vaccines and therapeutic drugs. As the lead institution in the PRAIRIE Hub, we are pleased to convene expertise from across Western Canada to advance the future of pandemic preparedness."

– Aminah Robinson Fayek, Vice-President (Research and Innovation), University of Alberta

This investment builds on the crucial support provided through the first stages of CBRF and BRIF that enabled the creation of five new research hubs, as well as upgrades to Canada's biocontainment facilities.

biocontainment facilities. Each of the 19 projects awarded funding includes one or more of these components: research, talent development and research infrastructure. As a result, a project may receive funding from CBRF, BRIF or both.

The CBRF-BRIF competition followed a two-step competitive review process that evaluated the scientific merit and strategic alignment of the project proposals with the objectives of the funding opportunity and the priorities of the Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy.

The Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy includes major investments to help build Canada's talent pipeline and research capacity. Investments include: CBRF : $250 million to create a program to support high-risk, applied research, training, and talent development partnership projects. The program is administered by the Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat, housed at the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC), on behalf of the three federal research funding agencies: SSHRC, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada. BRIF : $500 million to support the biosciences infrastructure needs of postsecondary institutions and affiliated research hospitals. This fund is administered by the Canada Foundation for Innovation. Clinical Trials Fund : Led by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Clinical Trials Fund has supported the establishment of a clinical trial consortium, training platforms and clinical trials to support health emergency preparedness and boost the life sciences sector, aligned with the priorities of the Government of Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy.

Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy includes major investments to help build talent pipeline and research capacity. Investments include: The Government is also providing targeted support to scale up Canadian biomanufacturing companies and attract investment from leading multinational firms.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Government has invested more than $2.2 billion in 38 different projects in the biomanufacturing ecosystem. Through the Strategic Innovation Fund specifically, the Government has invested in more than 16 projects since the beginning of the pandemic and the launch of the strategy.

