YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Seniors have made and continue to make significant and valuable contributions to their families, communities and workplaces. The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting local organizations that empower seniors, promote engagement within their communities and contribute to their health and well-being.

Today, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., Michael V. McLeod, Member for Parliament for Northwest Territories announced an investment of $93,031 to fund four community-based projects to support seniors in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.The announcement took place at the Collège nordique francophone. Seniors involved with the organization will host cultural activities and enhance digital literacy via intergenational and cross-cultural activities to promote social participation and mentorship. This funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

The Government invests approximately $50 million per year to support NHSP community-based projects. In Budget 2022, an additional $20 million over two years was proposed, for an expanded program to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities.

As part of the 2022–23 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were invited to apply for funding that created opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities and reflect the national priorities:

supporting healthy aging through engaging social, physical and artistic activities;

preventing senior abuse such as through financial literacy training, fraud prevention training and digital literacy sessions;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion by promoting intergenerational mentoring, serving vulnerable groups and holding peer support sessions; and

helping the majority of seniors who want to age in their own homes to do so by providing practical supports.

Today's announcement builds on the Government's commitment to improve the quality of life of seniors. Budget 2023 also introduces the new Canadian Dental Care Plan which will become accessible to eligible seniors by the end of 2023. Upon full implementation, the program will help up to 9 million Canadians, including seniors, and ensure that no Canadian has to choose between taking care of their health and paying the bills at the end of the month. Through Budget 2023, the Government also provided a one-time grocery rebate that provided relief to the Canadians hit hardest by the rising of food prices. Eligible seniors are among the Canadians and families who received more money in their pockets on July 5 through the grocery rebate.

Quotes

""Yellowknife has great community organizations that are making life better for seniors. We're investing in these partners because when seniors are more connected, engaged and active members of their communities, everyone is better off."

– Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors

"Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, the Government of Canada is providing a wide range of opportunities for seniors across the Northwest Territories to participate in meaningful activities that nurture their personal growth and foster community vitality."

– Michael V. McLeod, Member for Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Support received from the Government of Canada for this initiative allowed Collège nordique francophone and Indigenous partners to launch a successful cross-cultural and multigenerational project to break social isolation amongst seniors and youth. Elders from the Tłı̨chǫ Nation and Yellowknives Dene First Nation exchanged knowledge with younger people about the Tłı̨chǫ and Weledeh languages and traditional practices while, in reciprocity, the youth shared helpful digital literacy skills. The program allowed participants to form lasting relationships that strengthen the fabric of our society and celebrate its diversity."

– Patrick Arsenault, Executive Director, Collège nordique francophone

"AVENS has been thankful for the New Horizons for Seniors Program over the years. From our first investment in our successful Growing Green with Seniors commercial greenhouse, to our continued Operation Oasis outdoor improvements, AVENS is continuing these projects with the support of New Horizons for Seniors Program. Together, we have made a difference in providing meaningful opportunities for NWT seniors activities, thereby fulfilling our vision of a safe and caring community for life."

– Matthew Spence, Board Chair, AVENS

"The Yellowknife Curling Club is excited to provide curling on Monday afternoons from October to March at no charge for seniors thanks to the New Horizons for Seniors Program."

– Bridget White, Manager, Yellowknife Curling Club

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program community-based stream is a federal grants program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

in grant funding. This fall, a call for concepts for pan-Canadian projects under the New Horizons for Seniors Program will be open. The NHSP's pan-Canadian stream supports innovative projects that create a significant impact in communities and invest in large initiatives that meet the growing social needs of seniors.

Since its inception in 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 36,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $780 million .

, with the Government of having invested a total of more than . Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on September 21, 2022 , and closed on November 1, 2022 .

