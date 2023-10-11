WHITEHORSE, YT, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - It is our responsibility as Canadians to make sure that the seniors who built this country can age with dignity and security. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the local organizations that support our seniors by empowering them and contributing to their health and well-being.

Today, on behalf of Canada's Minister for Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, announced an investment of $342,046 to fund 14 community-based projects to support seniors in Yukon. Minister Vandal was joined by Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon in making today's announcement. The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Centre de la francophonie Community Centre in Whitehorse. This funding was awarded through the 2022–23 New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) call for proposals for community-based projects. The Association franco-yukonnaise will use NHSP funds to support seniors who participate in the planning of a radio play and on developing a workshop on financial abuse.

As part of the 2022–23 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were invited to apply for funding that created opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities and reflect the national priorities:

supporting healthy aging through engaging social, physical and artistic activities;

preventing senior abuse such as through financial literacy training, fraud prevention training and digital literacy sessions;

prevention training and digital literacy sessions; celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion by promoting intergenerational mentoring, serving vulnerable groups and holding peer support sessions; and

helping the majority of seniors who want to age in their own homes to do so by providing practical supports.

Today's announcement builds on the Government's commitment to helping seniors age with dignity and choice, including the new Canadian Dental Care Plan and the Retirement Hub on Canada.ca. The Canadian Dental Care Plan will become available to eligible low-income seniors by the end of 2023, because no Canadian should have to choose between their smile or their heating bill. After opening the Plan last year for eligible kids under 12, this year's expansion will include low-income seniors, as well as persons with disabilities and uninsured Canadians under 18. The Retirement Hub on Canada.ca is the new one-stop shop for retirement planning, and is already helping Canadians plan for a secure and dignified retirement with simple applications, benefit estimators, quizzes and checklists. By removing barriers and making services easier to access, the Retirement Hub is making it easier for seniors to retire on their terms.

Quotes

"When seniors are more connected, engaged and active members of their communities, everyone benefits. So, we want to support organizations in the Yukon that build more inclusive communities and give seniors the tools they need to age on their own terms."

– Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister for Seniors

"Investing in our seniors is one of the most important things we can do as a federal government. The New Horizons for Seniors Program will greatly benefit seniors throughout Yukon, providing them opportunities to connect with others and remain engaged with their communities. I am glad to see projects in this territory receiving funding, and look forward to seeing the impact."

– Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

"The New Horizons for Seniors program supports those who support our seniors. As a proponent of healthy aging, I'm thrilled to see this program enable Yukon seniors to participate in activities, learn new skills, stay active and connect to both their peers and younger generations. Personal growth and belonging remain important at all stages of life, and local organizations working with seniors understand that. We're here to help provide the resources they need to help everyone age with dignity."

– Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. The New Horizons for Seniors Program community-based stream is a federal grants program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

in grant funding. The Government of Canada invests approximately $50 million per year to support NHSP community-based projects across the country. In Budget 2022, an additional $20 million over two years was proposed, for an expanded program to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities.

invests approximately per year to support NHSP community-based projects across the country. In Budget 2022, an additional over two years was proposed, for an expanded program to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities. Since its inception in 2004, NHSP has funded more than 36,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $780 million .

, with the Government of having invested a total of more than . Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on September 21, 2022 , and closed on November 1, 2022 .

Related Documents

Backgrounder – Canada announces New Horizons for Seniors Program for projects in Yukon

Associated Links

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports for seniors

Retirement Hub

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Backgrounder – Canada announces New Horizons for Seniors Program funding for projects in Yukon

Backgrounder.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program is a federal grants and contributions program that funds projects that empower seniors in their communities and contributes to improving seniors' health and well-being.

Canada has announced an investment of $342,046 to fund 14 community-based projects to support seniors in Yukon. This funding was awarded through the 2022–23 New Horizons for Seniors Program call for proposals for community-based projects.

Changing Trash to Treasure – $25,000 – Yukon Artists at Work Society

Seniors involved with the organization will host a variety of inter-generational activities and workshops that will promote social participation, inclusion, mentorship and healthy aging.

Seniors Inclusion Project – $25,000 – Town of Faro

Seniors involved with the organization will participate and mentor others in carpet bowling and participate in art or painting, yoga and a trip to promote senior inclusion.

Seniors Monthly Fun Day – $25,000 – First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun

Seniors involved with the organization will plan and design monthly fun days with games and healthy eating to promote social interaction and the opportunity for seniors to share their knowledge.

Seniors as Leaders, Mentors and Knowledge Keepers – $25,000 – Liard First Nation

Seniors involved with the organization will become leaders and mentors and be provided with training and resources to improve their quality of life.

Look Up – Performances Created with Seniors, for Seniors – $17,200 – Open Pit Performance League

Seniors involved with the organization will interact with the artists by sharing their stories and the organization will create a play depicting their stories.

Supporting Seniors to Live Healthy and Thrive Socially – $25,000 – Marsh Lake Community Society

Seniors involved with the organization will purchase sound equipment and supplies to continue to offer activities so seniors and community members can participate and continue to engage.

Tagish + Program – $25,000 – Tagish Community Association

Seniors involved with the organization will share their knowledge with seniors who are new Canadians and refugees, to engage seniors in the community through mentoring of others.

The Kitchen Table – $24,846 – The Victoria Faulkner Women's Centre

Seniors involved with the organization will volunteer in six workshops to share cultural meals while providing opportunities to mentor and engage with others.

Elder Social Club – $25,000 – Village of Carmacks

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in various workshops in order to support the social participation and inclusion of seniors.

Interconnective Sewing for Learning – $25,000 – Champagne and Aishihik First Nations

Seniors involved with the organization will facilitate sewing workshops for elders and youth to engage elders who have been socially isolated and to mentor younger generations.

Upgrades to Building and Equipment – $25,000 – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 254

The organization will upgrade the security, sound and lighting system, purchase a cash register and put in an exhaust system to allow seniors to maintain a safe building for activities.

Active Community – $25,000 – Boys and Girls Club of Yukon

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in recreational activities like skills building, meal planning, and coping sessions to promote volunteerism and social inclusion.

La bienveillance, la bientraitance pour contrer la maltraitance – $25,000 – Association franco-yukonnaise

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in the planning of a radio play and in workshops about wellbeing and financial abuse to raise awareness.

Supporting Seniors Safety to Age in Place – $25,000 – Signpost Seniors Association

The organization will install lighting and house numbers and provide snow clearing and repairs to walkways and stairs to ensure safety and help seniors age in place.

For more information, visit About the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Kyle Allen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Hartley Witten, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., 343-575-1065, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]