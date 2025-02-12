Government of Canada funds 14 projects in the Yukon through the New Horizons for Seniors Program

WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve to age with dignity. That comes down to choice, affordability, inclusion, and community. The New Horizons for Seniors Program creates those opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities.

Today, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of Canada's Minister for Seniors, Joanne Thompson, announced an investment of $315,467 for 14 community-based projects in the Yukon. These projects will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected in their community. This funding was awarded through the 2023-2024 call for proposals for community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

This program supports a large variety of enriching projects across the territory, allowing seniors the opportunity to engage in creative endeavours such as music composition, book making, and French theatre workshops. Additionally, they can participate in a wide range of social activities, including game nights, cultivating a community garden, and intergenerational events with youth – all aimed at fostering social inclusion and community bonding.

As part of the 2023–24 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were encouraged to apply for funding to deliver projects that support the national priorities for this cycle:

supporting healthy aging;

preventing senior abuse;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion; and

supporting financial security.

These projects further support the Government's work to help Canadian seniors age with dignity and choice. This work also includes the Canadian Dental Care Plan, which has already helped more than 1.5 million Canadians received care including seniors, because no one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and putting food on the table.

Quotes

"Everyone, no matter where they live, should have access to activities and community supports that fit their lifestyle. Seniors,want to be active members in their communities. New Horizons is one of those great federal programs that is able to reach seniors where they live. That is why our government supports projects that give seniors the opportunity to be active members of their community."

– Minister of Seniors, Joanne Thompson

"Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, we are dedicated to empowering Yukon seniors to lead vibrant lives where they can share knowledge, skills and their experience to the benefit of others."

– MP Brendan Hanley, Whitehorse, Yukon

Quick facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. The New Horizons for Seniors Program community-based stream is a federal grants program whose goal is to invest in projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

in grant funding. Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the Program's five objectives: promoting volunteering among seniors and other generations, engaging seniors through the mentoring of others, expanding awareness of elder abuse, supporting social participation and inclusion of seniors and providing capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.

Project proposals are targeted to vulnerable senior populations, including Indigenous seniors, seniors with disabilities, members of racialized and newcomer groups, members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, low-income seniors, veterans, members of official language minority communities and people who primarily speak languages other than English or French.

Since its inception in 2004, the Program has funded around 40,000 local projects and broader-reaching initiatives in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $850 million .

, with the Government of having invested a total of more than . Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on August 1, 2023 , and closed on September 28, 2023 and would have started by March 2024 .

