TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Seniors have made and continue to make significant and valuable contributions to their families, communities, and workplaces. The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting local organizations that empower seniors, promote engagement within their communities, and contribute to their health and well-being.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of over $61 million to fund over 3,000 community-based projects to support seniors across the country. This funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

This announcement includes an investment to 1,070 projects in Ontario that will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected in their community.

The Government invests approximately $50M per year to support NHSP community-based projects. In Budget 2022, an additional $20 million over two years was proposed, for an expanded NHSP to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities.

As part of the 2022-23 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were invited to apply for funding that created opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities and reflect the national priorities:

supporting healthy ageing through engaging social, physical, and artistic activities;

preventing senior abuse such as through financial literacy training, fraud prevention training, and digital literacy sessions;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion by promoting intergenerational mentoring, serving vulnerable groups and holding peer support sessions; and

helping the majority of seniors who want to age in their own homes to do so by providing practical supports.

This announcement builds on the Government's commitment to improving the quality of life of seniors. Budget 2023 also introduces the new Canadian Dental Care Plan which will become accessible to eligible seniors by the end of 2023. Upon full implementation, the program will help up to 9 million Canadians, including seniors, and ensure that no Canadian has to choose between taking care of their health and paying the bills at the end of the month. Through Budget 2023, the Government is also providing one-time Grocery Rebate that will provide relief to the Canadians hardest hit by the rising of food prices. Seniors are among the Canadians and families being helped and those eligible will receive more in their pockets on July 5th through the Grocery Rebate.

Quotes

"Promoting healthy ageing and empowering seniors is essential in building inclusive, age-friendly communities. Every year, the New Horizons for Seniors program plays a crucial role in enhancing seniors' quality of life by providing funding for thousands of projects across Canada. Those initiatives offer hands-on activities that enable seniors to remain active, expand their social network, engage in learning experiences, and age in their own homes and communities. By participating in these projects, seniors across the country can lead fulfilling lives and remain engaged members of our communities."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"The New Horizons for Seniors Program keeps seniors connected and healthier and gives communities the support they need to ensure everyone feels seen and valuable. Thank you to the many organizations and volunteers that do this work through these federally funded projects."

– Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

in grant funding. Since its inception, NHSP has funded more than 36,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $780 million.

, with the Government of having invested a total of more than $780 million. Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on September 21, 2022, and closed on November 1, 2022.

Related Documents

Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Backgrounder

The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program that funds projects that empower seniors in their communities and contribute to improving seniors' health and well-being.

Seniors lead and inspire projects to make a difference in the lives of others and in their communities.

The objectives of the NHSP are to:

promote volunteerism among seniors and other generations;

engage seniors in the community in mentoring;

expand awareness of elder abuse, including financial abuse;

support the social participation and inclusion of seniors; and

provide capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.

The NHSP provides seniors access to important recreational and social programs and initiatives that reflect the current realities of seniors and senior-serving organizations. The program continues to empower and support seniors through curated program parameters, delivery and access to ensure their needs.

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 36,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada. The total Government of Canada investment has been more than $780 million. Program funding supports community-based projects and pan-Canadian projects.

Community-based projects

Community-based project funding supports activities in which seniors are engaged, connected and actively involved in their communities. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

As part of the 2022–23 NHSP community-based call for proposals, organizations were able to apply for funding that supports the NHSP national priorities for this cycle:

Priority 1: Supporting healthy aging, including:

addressing social isolation, including through supporting seniors' digital literacy;

addressing ageism;

supporting mental health and dementia; and

developing and delivering virtual programming for the above.

Priority 2: Preventing senior abuse, including:

helping seniors navigate access to government benefits and providing support to file their taxes;

supporting financial empowerment of seniors; and

providing measures to reduce crimes and harm against seniors.

Priority 3: Celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion, including:

promoting intergenerational mentoring and engagement; and

serving members of the following vulnerable groups: Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, members of racialized and newcomer groups, members of LGBTQ2+ communities, low-income seniors and veterans.

Priority 4: Helping seniors to age in place, including:

providing practical supports to seniors to help them remain in their homes longer.

This year, a total of 3,074 community-based projects have been approved for immediate investment, representing $61.07M.

Here's a breakdown by province/territory:

Province / Territory Number of Projects Investment Alberta 256 $5,441,441 British Columbia 402 $8,570,734 Manitoba 112 $2,156,011 New Brunswick 87 $1,676,216 Newfoundland and Labrador 76 $1,451,290 Northwest Territories 18 $423,131 Nova Scotia 109 $2,074,409 Nunavut 12 $297,340 Ontario 1,070 $21,852,572 Prince Edward Island 25 $496,571 Quebec 798 $14,383,623 Saskatchewan 95 $1,905,269 Yukon 14 $342,046 Total 3,074 $61,070,653



For more information, visit About the New Horizons for Seniors Program – Community-based projects.

Associated Links

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports for seniors

