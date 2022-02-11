Government of Canada continues to support the Canadian audiovisual industry in its economic recovery by extending the Short-Term Compensation Fund

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting sectors of our economy that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, along with Christa Dickenson, Executive Director of Telefilm Canada, announced a second extension of the Short-Term Compensation Fund for Canadian audiovisual productions. While it is encouraging that many productions have already resumed thanks to the Fund's support, there is still a pressing need for this program, especially as the public health situation continues to evolve.

That's why Telefilm Canada will continue to provide as much as $150 million in compensation until 2023 to production companies whose filming has been interrupted or abandoned as a result of a COVID-19 diagnosis or outbreak.

Canada has an exceptional and resilient film and television industry. These artists and producers have been particularly affected by production stoppages due to COVID-19. Since the pandemic began in 2020, the Government of Canada has extended the Fund twice in order to respond to the ongoing need for support.

The Fund is a temporary emergency measure to address the lack of insurance coverage in the Canadian film and television production industry. The Government will continue to help support a strong recovery for artists and producers in this important industry. The Fund will end on March 31, 2023, three years after the start of the pandemic. We expect that the audiovisual production industry and insurers will move beyond emergency short-term measures to develop a longer-term solution.

Quotes

"The audiovisual production industry is extremely important to our economy and more importantly to Canadian culture. Our artists and creative professionals comfort us and inspire us by telling our stories. This industry has been crippled by production stoppages due to COVID-19 outbreaks. That's why we created the Short-Term Compensation Fund in the first place, and that's why we're extending it. Our government will ensure that this industry, and the many talented people it employs right across the country, can continue to be competitive as we leave the pandemic behind us."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The longevity of the pandemic and the challenges it brings to the audiovisual industry demonstrated the necessity for another year-long extension of the Short-Term Compensation Fund. As many sectors transition and adjust to the permanent changes resulting from the pandemic, today's announcement provides this continued security as the industry normalizes to new health and safety measures and protocols while ensuring Canadian content remains onscreen for the world to enjoy. On behalf of the audiovisual industry, thank you to the Department of Canadian Heritage as well as the Government of Canada."

—Christa Dickenson, Executive Director and CEO, Telefilm Canada

Quick Facts

The Fund is a temporary measure, administered by Telefilm Canada, that aims to bridge the gap left by the lack of insurance coverage for interruptions in filming and abandoned productions due to COVID-19 on productions. Learn more about the eligibility requirements for the Fund on Telefilm Canada's website.

Since its launch in October 2020, the Fund has covered more than 800 productions, representing more than $500 million in coverage and generating approximately $2.6 billion in economic activity.

The Fund had a budget of $50 million in 2020–2021, $149 million in 2021–2022, and is set to have as much as $150 million in 2022–2023.

