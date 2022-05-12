MOOSE JAW, SK, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Newcomers to Canada play a crucial role in our country's future and our economic recovery from the pandemic. They enrich our communities, and they work every day to create jobs, care for our loved ones and support local businesses.

To help newcomers settling in small and rural communities across the Prairies access essential services during their first year in Canada, Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today announced an investment of more than $14 million. These funds will help expand critical resettlement capacity and settlement services in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Settlement services help newcomers, including refugees, with language training, finding employment and connecting to their communities, so that they can successfully integrate into and contribute to Canadian society. Following the Resettlement Assistance Program and case management services call for proposals in August 2021, 14 projects were selected to provide additional services to help refugees and vulnerable newcomers settle and adapt to life across the Prairies.

These investments include $10,113,176 to extend case management services in 11 communities in both English and French, which will help more vulnerable newcomers with support and referrals to successfully settle into their new communities. In addition, $4,244,506 will be provided to add 3 new Resettlement Assistance Program service providers in Fort McMurray and Grand Prairie, Alberta, and Winkler, Manitoba. These organizations are key to enhancing access to support services for refugees in smaller and rural communities, and to providing newcomers with the tools needed for their long-term success in the years ahead.

"Newcomers and refugees have long been a driving force behind Canada's society and economy, and our country has a proud tradition of being an international leader in resettlement and integration. This success could not be achieved without vital settlement service organizations that help newcomers learn Canada's official languages, find jobs and build successful lives in their new communities."

- Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

The Resettlement Assistance Program is a funding program that operates in all provinces outside Quebec and supports government-assisted refugees and other eligible clients upon arrival in Canada . The program provides newcomers with direct financial support and funds service provider organizations to deliver immediate and essential services.

and supports government-assisted refugees and other eligible clients upon arrival in . The program provides newcomers with direct financial support and funds service provider organizations to deliver immediate and essential services. Financial support includes a one-time start-up allowance and monthly income support typically provided for up to 1 year or until clients can support themselves, whichever comes first. Resettlement Assistance Program service provider organizations deliver immediate and essential services to clients generally within 4 to 6 weeks of arrival in Canada .

. These new investments will expand the Resettlement Assistance Program service provider organization footprint in communities across Canada , which will enhance the support our refugees need for their successful resettlement journey.

, which will enhance the support our refugees need for their successful resettlement journey. Case management refers to a comprehensive approach to supporting the settlement of government-assisted refugees and other high-needs and vulnerable newcomers facing multiple and complex barriers to integration during their first 12 to 18 months in Canada .

. Case management services involve a comprehensive needs and assets assessment, resulting in a settlement plan that includes referrals, regular monitoring of progress and check-ins at set intervals, as well as personalized and intensive supports based on client needs.

