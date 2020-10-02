Government of Canada expands Regional Relief and Recovery Fund to provide further support for businesses in Quebec

Minister Joly announces additional funding is now available for small and medium-sized businesses in Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan has helped protect millions of jobs, provide emergency support to families, and keep businesses afloat as they deal with the impacts of COVID-19. A central part of this is the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), which helps support those who may not be eligible for other programs. Since the Fund was launched in May, over 12,000 businesses have received assistance through the RRRF across Canada, helping them to keep their employees, cover costs and play a role in our economic recovery.

With the public health situation continuing to evolve, businesses across Quebec need more support to face the economic impacts of the second wave of COVID-19. That is why the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced an additional $69.8 million for CED to help businesses in Quebec recover from the economic crisis. This flows from the additional $600 million in RRRF funding announced today by the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau. The added investment brings total RRRF relief support across Canada to over $1.5 billion.

Continued support for Quebec's regions

Since the RRRF was launched in May, more than 15,000 jobs have been protected at thousands of small and medium-sized businesses across Quebec.

The RRRF has also provided PME MTL with $30 million to deliver targeted emergency support to local businesses in Montréal that have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, many small and medium-sized businesses are still struggling as entrepreneurs try to position their firms for recovery while the economy safely reopens.

CED will continue to work with key partners across the province to ensure support, whether through funding or technical assistance services, is available to businesses in need as the second wave of COVID-19 is upon us. For instance, out of the $69.8 million in additional funds available in Quebec, a total of $23.3 million will be granted to the Réseau des SADC et CAE to support businesses and organizations located in Quebec's rural communities.

The RRRF has been vital in helping many businesses across Canada to keep paying their bills and their employees. It has been a lifeline to stabilize businesses that might otherwise not have survived. The Government of Canada will always put Canadians first as we work to build a resilient economy that is fairer for everyone.

Businesses and organizations in Quebec that have applied for other federal COVID-19 programs but continue to have needs are encouraged to review the requirements or to contact CED for more information at 1-800-561-0633.

Quotes

"Small and medium-sized businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, and the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund is here to help them, protecting over 15,000 jobs across Quebec. With the second wave upon us, we have heard clearly from businesses and workers that more support is needed. That is why we are enhancing and expanding the RRRF to help even more people from Quebec. Our message to them is clear: we have been here for you with significant measures, we are here for you now, and we will get through this together. We are working with you to support good, local jobs and help our economy come back strong."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Government action has already helped Canadians stay safe and buffered the worst economic impacts. We will continue to support small businesses and organizations in Quebec through this crisis as long as it lasts, because they are the lifeblood of communities and the backbone of the economy."

Elisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. As it continues to be delivered by the six RDAs, the RRRF addresses gaps left by other federal relief measures and complements those already provided by other levels of government.

From May to September 2020 , CED authorized approximately $144 million in assistance to support Quebec businesses and organizations.

, CED authorized approximately in assistance to support businesses and organizations. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

