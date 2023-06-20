HALIFAX, NS , June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to fighting climate change, and adopting alternative, affordable, and renewable energy sources that will help meet the growing need for clean energy.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, announced the establishment of a task force on sustainable tidal energy to explore issues and opportunities associated with the deployment of tidal energy projects in the Bay of Fundy. The first meeting of the task force was held yesterday.

The Task Force will be co-chaired by Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Natural Resources Canada and will include members from the provincial government of Nova Scotia, industry, and research organizations. The Task Force will seek the views of Indigenous groups and stakeholders as appropriate.

The proposed purpose of the Task Force is to provide advice on how to clarify requirements for fish protection and reduce turnaround time for regulatory decisions for tidal energy projects in the Bay of Fundy.

There are a wide variety of factors that need to be considered when approving tidal energy projects. This initiative will help ensure that decisions are supported by scientific information so that projects are in compliance with the required relevant legislation and regulations. The Task Force will develop an interim report in September including short-term actions recommended for immediate implementation and a final report by the end of the year with recommendations on the process of advancing tidal energy projects.

Quotes

"Marine renewable energy has potential as a source of clean, reliable and affordable energy that can provide both environmental and economic benefits, especially for coastal communities. We will work with the province and industry to find opportunities to develop tidal energy in the Bay of Fundy while protecting sensitive marine ecosystems."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

"In the fight against climate change, we need to use every tool in the toolbox. This very much includes harnessing the potential of renewable tidal energy. Through this Task Force, Canada is working with our provincial partners, Indigenous peoples, industry and others to advance tidal energy in a manner that supports job creation, affordability, sustainable economic growth and lower emissions, while also ensuring protecting valuable marine habitats and biodiversity."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada

"Nova Scotia has the highest tides in the world and we've been making great strides to harness that power for clean energy. We owe it to our children and our grandchildren to make the best use of these natural resources that are unique to our province. Nova Scotia remains open for tidal business and would consider any viable project going forward."

The Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Matthew Dillon, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-992-3474, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]; Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]