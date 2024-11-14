Committee will provide practical advice on next phases of pharmacare

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves access to the medications they need, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay. No Canadian should have to choose between purchasing the medications that keep them healthy and putting food on the table, which is why the Government introduced the Pharmacare Act.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced the establishment of the Committee of Experts which will recommend options on how to operate and finance a national, universal, single-payer pharmacare program in Canada. The Committee will include:

Dr. Nav Persaud (Chair);

(Chair); Dr. Stéphane Ahern;

Amy Lamb ;

; Dr. Steve Morgan ; and,

; and, Linda Silas.

Over the next year, the Committee will offer advice and guidance on the path towards national pharmacare in Canada. As part of its work, they will engage with and consider perspectives from provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous groups, and experts in relevant fields including, but not limited to public and private drug plan administrators, patients, health care providers, industry, business, labour and academics.

The Committee will provide a written report to the Minister setting out its recommendations by October 10, 2025, which the Minister will table in Parliament.

The Government of Canada is committed to working with provinces, territories, Indigenous peoples and other partners and stakeholders to improve access to prescription medications for all Canadians. Discussions for bilateral agreements with provinces and territories on universal coverage of contraception and diabetes medications are underway.

Passing the Pharmacare Act was a crucial step forward to improve health equity and affordability and will result in long-term savings to the health care system.

Quotes

"I wish to thank the members of the Committee of Experts for undertaking this important task on behalf of Canadians. Our plan for universal access to contraception means greater reproductive freedom and choice and access to diabetes medication is a transformational step towards improving health outcomes and health equity in Canada. The Committee of Experts is an important part of our efforts to work towards national, universal pharmacare."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The Committee of Experts consists of five members, including the Chair, and brings together a diverse group of individuals from different sectors, including policy experts, academics, and health care professionals.

In addition to providing access to a number of contraception and diabetes medications, the Government will also establish a fund for diabetes devices and supplies to help Canadians manage and monitor their diabetes and administer their medication.

Associated Links

