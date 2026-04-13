GATINEAU, QC, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - As youth across Canada are working towards their future in the workforce, the Government of Canada is supporting their next steps by building more pathways to rewarding careers and skills development. From managing the cost of studying and training, to securing a first job, to gaining meaningful work experience related to their field of study, this will empower them with better careers and a more affordable life.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, highlighted that the Government of Canada is creating175,000 jobs and skills building opportunities for youth as well as providing education and training related actions that will improve youth employment across Canada. These include:

Managing the cost of studying and training:

The federal government is maintaining the 40% increase to Canada Student Grants for full-time students, part-time students, students with disabilities and students with dependents and the Canada Student Loan limit increase from $210 to $300 per week of study for the 2026– 27 school year.

Student loans forgiveness has been expanded to more healthcare and social services related professionals working in under-served rural and remote communities as of 2025– 26.

The accumulation of interest on student and apprenticeship loans currently being repaid by graduates has been permanently eliminated, as of 2023.

Securing a first job:

100,000 Canada Summer Jobs will be posted on the Job Bank website and mobile app as of April 20 - giving young people essential skills and experience for future career success.

Gaining meaningful work experience:

55,000 new work-integrated learning opportunities for post-secondary students, related to their field of study, through the Student Work Placement Program (SWPP), including the Innovative Work-integrated Learning (I-WIL) Initiative.

More than 20,000 skills and work experience opportunities through programs delivered under the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS)

The Government of Canada also invested in the Future Skills Centre and its work to support programs that provide mentorship, career exploration, and work-integrated learning to youth facing barriers to employment.

These combined actions are having long-term impacts, giving young people in Canada the skills, competencies, and connections needed to secure and maintain good jobs, strengthening the Canadian workforce with their energy and innovation, and contributing to the growth of our economy.

Quotes

"Canada's economic future depends on youth. That's why we are taking steps to ensure that every young person has access to the support they need to thrive. By providing them with affordable education, skills training, and job opportunities, we are helping the younger generation put their best foot forward and feel confident when entering the workforce. Investing in their success will grow our economy and build a more secure future for all."

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency of Northern Ontario

"Young people are eager to succeed in their studies and are ready to work. Through our programs and actions, the Government of Canada is making education more accessible and supporting opportunities for youth across the country, so they can access placements and supports which will help prepare them for their future careers."

- The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

Quick facts

Among youth aged 15 to 24, the unemployment rate stood at 13.8% in March 2026, little changed from February. The youth unemployment rate in March remains below the recent high of 14.6% reached in September 2025 and was virtually unchanged compared with one year prior (March 2025, 13.9%). (Labour Force Survey)

In 2025-2026, up to 9,000 additional SWPP opportunities were added, providing approximately 50,000 work placement opportunities for post-secondary students.

In summer 2025, more than 75,000 youth developed essential skills and gained early experience in the workplace because of Canada Summer Jobs.

In Fall 2025, ESDC launched an online engagement: Building Canada Strong: Youth in the Labour Market, with Canadians, particularly young Canadians, to share their challenges, and ideas for creating a stronger, more inclusive workforce They said that a lack of entry-level jobs were the top barrier to finding work and that work-integrated learning opportunities help jump-start their careers.

To encourage more young Canadians to pursue a career in the trades, Budget 2025 proposed a $75 million expansion of the Union Training and Innovation Program over three years, which will boost union-based apprenticeship training in the Red Seal trades.

Associated links

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada invests in programs that have a proven track record of delivering positive employment outcomes for young people

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Aissa Diop, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]