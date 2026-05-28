CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Alberta, the City of Calgary and Liberty Housing Organization announced over $24 million in combined funding to help build 57 secure, rental homes to Calgary residents. Village Block, located at 508 34 Street Northwest, is a six-storey, mixed-use multi-family residential building located in well connected area of northwest Calgary. Building amenities include two levels of underground parking, one commercial retail unit on the main level, and a universally accessible rooftop area for residents.

Priority rental will be given to those identified by Centre for Newcomers as in need of affordable housing. This includes but is not limited to recent immigrants, racialized groups, survivors, seniors, young adults, people with disabilities, and 2SLGBTQQI+.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Calgary and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With our partners, the Province of Alberta, the City of Calgary and Liberty Housing Organization, we are providing critical support for in need of affordable housing and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." – Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Having a safe, stable place to call home is the foundation for everything else. Projects like Village Block show what's possible when we work together to deliver housing that meets the real needs of Albertans and creates lasting opportunity, today and into the future." – the Honourable Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Housing

"Congratulations to Liberty. By investing in projects like Village Block, we're creating a city where low-income families, seniors, and newcomers can build their lives with access to key amenities. The City, in partnership with Liberty, private partners, the Provincial government, and Federal government, provided significant investment in the creation of a stable and sustainable affordable housing building." – Reid Hendry, Chief Housing Officer, City of Calgary

"Today marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the grand opening of Village Block. This project reflects Liberty's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable housing and addressing Calgary's growing need for safe and stable homes. We are deeply grateful to The City of Calgary and all project partners whose collaboration and support helped bring this vision to life. We look forward to the positive impact Village Block will have on individuals and families in our community." – Oliver Trutina, Board Chair, Liberty Housing Organization

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for 508 34 Street Northwest is as follows: $9,925,302 through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund (not announced) $7,540,000 in joint funding from the Alberta Housing Partnership Program through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (previously announced) $4,275,000 in contribution from the City of Calgary $370,093 in-kind from the City of Calgary $545,000 in cash equity from Liberty Housing Organization Ongoing operational support from Truman Homes



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram YouTube. Affordable Housing Partnership Program Guidelines

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]