OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, Muslims across Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of Eid al-Adha. This sacred day, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid al-Adha is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and service. These are values that are fundamental to Canada and at the heart of Canadian Muslims' contributions to building a stronger, more prosperous future for all.

I wish a blessed and happy Eid al-Adha to all those celebrating. Eid Mubarak."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]