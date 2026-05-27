News provided byPrime Minister's Office
May 27, 2026, 12:14 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, Muslims across Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of Eid al-Adha. This sacred day, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.
Eid al-Adha is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and service. These are values that are fundamental to Canada and at the heart of Canadian Muslims' contributions to building a stronger, more prosperous future for all.
I wish a blessed and happy Eid al-Adha to all those celebrating. Eid Mubarak."
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
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