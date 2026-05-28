NEW YORK CITY, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more competitive, more resilient Canadian economy. We are catalysing $1 trillion of investment in Canada over the next five years in energy, transportation, data, and defence.

To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, visited New York City where he met with investors – including top CEOs, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and capital managers – to position Canada as a premier destination for new investment.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister delivered remarks and participated in a featured conversation at the Economic Club of New York. He outlined Canada's economic strategy of building strength at home and diversifying partnerships abroad, including a new economic and security partnership with the United States.

Canada's new government is building a stronger, more competitive, more resilient economy. Central to the mission is catalysing unprecedented levels of new investment. To that end, the Prime Minister is acting decisively to position Canada as a stable, reliable partner with ambition to build.

Quote

"Canada has what the world wants. We're an energy superpower with access to 1.5 billion consumers around the world through our free trade agreements, and we're projected to have the second-fastest growth in the G7 this year and next. Canada's new government is capitalising on these advantages to drive billions in new investment into Canada. These investments will make us a stronger partner to our allies abroad, including the United States, and build a stronger, more prosperous economy for all Canadians."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

Over five years, the government's capital investments and incentives in support of third parties, totalling about $280 billion, are expected to enable more than $1 trillion in total investment from public, private, and institutional partners.

Canada consistently ranks among the top destinations for foreign direct investment confidence, holds a AAA rating and the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, and is home to seven of the 50 safest banks in the world.

In May 2026, Canada was ranked the world's most attractive market for infrastructure investment by the Global Infrastructure Investor Association.

Canada has the world's most educated workforce, a leading artificial intelligence sector that is adding jobs faster than the United States, and a $140 billion quantum opportunity.

With 16 free trade agreements across 51 countries, Canada has preferential access to 1.5 billion consumers representing two-thirds of global GDP.

Canada has the best tax treatment for new business in the G7, and the Productivity Super-Deduction will further reduce the marginal effective tax rate (METR) by more than two percentage points.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]