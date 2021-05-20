CanNor announces investments of nearly $600,000 in agriculture and food-related projects across Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has been providing relief funding across the territories to support Northern businesses, while also making strategic investments in the foundations and structures already in place to keep the Northern economy going.

CanNor has also continued to strengthen Northern businesses and communities through its regular programming to help local businesses and entrepreneurs grow and expand within their communities and contribute to the economic prosperity of the territories, while continuing to adapt to the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Government of Canada supports Yukon projects to improve food production and innovation

Today, the Honourable Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced that investments of nearly $600,000 have been made to support eight agriculture and food-related projects across Yukon.

Delivered through CanNor, this funding will help Yukon organizations increase food production, build and improve infrastructure, access new markets, upgrade equipment to increase productivity, and grow businesses. These investments build on the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting long-term, sustainable economic development across the territory.

CanNor supports the food production sector in Yukon to help its businesses grow and prosper. The support, in turn, helps the territory's communities have better access to food and services year round.

The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting diversified economic development opportunities in Yukon by ensuring that communities, businesses, and other organizations can obtain the skills, infrastructure and equipment they need.

Quotes

"Strong regional economies are essential for Canada's success and sustainability. That's why, through the Government of Canada's regional development agencies, we help businesses and innovators grow, succeed and create good jobs for Canadians. These investments are helping communities across Yukon meet the challenges brought on by the pandemic and bolster the agriculture and food production sector.

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Even during the pandemic, Yukoners are finding ways to thrive and grow. I am pleased to see local businesses continuing to find success and contribute to the local economy. CanNor is supporting projects that contribute to the growth and prosperity of the territory. This investment from the Government of Canada supports sustainable regional and community economic development in Yukon, and will help create good local jobs in Northern and Indigenous communities"

– The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency)

Quick facts

The funding announced today is provided through CanNor's programs, which support projects promoting sustainable community economic development, enhancing business development and growth, and facilitating innovation.

