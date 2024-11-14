Government of Canada continues to strengthen support for official language minority communities to enter the workforce

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Official language minority communities (OLMCs) have made unique contributions to Canada's history and diversity. Recognizing the key role they play in the workforce and the economy, the Government of Canada continues to take measures to support Francophone and Anglophone minorities across the country.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, highlighted additional funding of $20.5 million being allocated over five years to the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities Program. This funding will benefit 14 organizations across Canada and is in addition to the historic investment of $74.5 million that was renewed for 2023–28, for a total of $95 million. Today's announcement follows the Dialogue Days, an annual consultation meeting with OLMC organizations, which also built on the national level discussions held at Workforce Summit 2024 about future labour market development.

The Enabling Fund is ESDC's flagship program to enhance the vitality of official language minority communities. The program funds a network of 14 organizations: one national Francophone organization and one organization in each province and territory. This additional funding will enable organizations to continue to strengthen their capacity in the areas of community economic development, human resource development and promotion of partnerships to support inclusive local labour markets.

Enabling Fund recipients have accomplished great things across Canada. Over the past five years, the combined efforts of the 14 organizations have helped create at least 60 new businesses and more than 4,500 jobs. Each year, more than 90,000 people, businesses and community organizations benefit from the activities these organizations offer. On average, more than 11,000 young people and 12,000 newcomers use services funded by the program every year.

Today's announcement reaffirms the Government of Canada's commitment to working together with OLMC organizations to support the vitality of these communities across Canada. The Enabling Fund also contributes to the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–28: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration. The Action Plan is the main instrument used by the Government of Canada to advance the equality of status and use of English and French in Canadian society, in accordance with the Official Languages Act.

"By removing barriers to labour participation, we can help more Canadian families find a good job. This includes language barriers and making sure people can find the support they need. Today's $20.5 million top-up in the Enabling Fund for Official language Minority Communities Program does just that by giving 14 organizations across Canada the tools they need to help more Canadians in minority language communities find and keep a good job."

— Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

This additional funding is part of the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities' indexing initiative. To reflect current economic conditions, the Government of Canada , in collaboration with the 14 organizations, amended the funding agreements in March 2024 to provide additional funding for 2023–24 and 2024–25.

, in collaboration with the 14 organizations, amended the funding agreements in to provide additional funding for 2023–24 and 2024–25. Over the past 50 years, the proportion of Francophones in Canada has steadily decreased. In 1971, Francophones outside Quebec represented 6.1% of the Canadian population, compared to 3.5% in 2021 (2021 Census).

has steadily decreased. In 1971, Francophones outside represented 6.1% of the Canadian population, compared to 3.5% in 2021 (2021 Census). According to a study on the appreciation and perception of Canada's official languages, 77% of Canadians believe that knowing English and French improves their chances of finding a job.

official languages, 77% of Canadians believe that knowing English and French improves their chances of finding a job. Budget 2023 also announced $208 million in new funding starting in 2023–24 and $54 million annually thereafter for the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities to support OLMC organizations in providing employment assistance services. The call for proposals was open for 10 weeks and closed on June 20, 2024 . The application review period is underway.

in new funding starting in 2023–24 and annually thereafter for the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities to support OLMC organizations in providing employment assistance services. The call for proposals was open for 10 weeks and closed on . The application review period is underway. Workforce Summit 2024 took place on October 16 and 17 and brought together leaders from various sectors of the labour market across Canada to discuss and gather diverse views on how to foster a modern, inclusive, and productive labour market for the 21st century.

