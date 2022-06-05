Government of Canada continues to innovate in the fight against illegal fishing on the high seas

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2022 /CNW/ - June 5th is the International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing.

Globally, IUU fishing is a major contributor to declining fish stocks and marine habitat ecosystem destruction. It is estimated that IUU fishing accounts for about 30 per cent of all fishing activity worldwide, representing up to 26 million tonnes of fish caught annually.

It hurts the livelihoods of law-abiding fish harvesters around the world, at a cost to the global economy of up to $23 billion a year. It impacts food security, human rights, and the economic stability of vulnerable coastal communities where fish resources are threatened by IUU fishing, affecting millions of people. Addressing IUU fishing is a key objective of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for life below water.

That is why Canada continues to work with our domestic and international partners on the latest advancements in technology, enforcement operations, and policy in the fight against the harms of IUU fishing.

This past year, we partnered with the UK-based non-profit OceanMind on a project to evaluate the use of drones in fisheries monitoring. Working with partners in Costa Rica and Senegal, this project saw over 40 successful test flights and provided us with a roadmap to help developing countries in their fight against IUU fishing.

In partnership with Ecuador, we have deployed our state-of-the-art Dark Vessel Detection program to help protect the recently expanded Galapagos Islands Marine Reserve, an area regarded as one of the most unique and biodiverse marine ecosystems on the planet, from the threats posed by industrial-scale foreign fishing fleets.

We address IUU fishing internationally through the development of strong rules and comprehensive guidance at regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs), and the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). These efforts drive Canada's important continued enforcement work and joint operations with the United States and other partners under Operation North Pacific Guard. Through this mission, our fishery officers conduct international high-seas fisheries law enforcement operations.

We must learn from each other to innovate and collaborate in the fight against IUU fishing. By utilizing the latest technologies and taking an innovative approach to the protection of the world's oceans, we can help address the critical issues fish stocks and marine ecosystems are facing.

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

